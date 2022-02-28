ARMOUR — A trio of 12-point scorers helped Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlast Colome 49-40 in the opening round of the Region 6B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Armour.
Carson Koehn, Riley Spaans and Isaac Wunder each scored 12 points for TDA (11-10), which will travel to second-seeded Burke for the second round today (Tuesday). Also for the Nighthawks, Mason Reiner finished with nine rebounds and three steals. Kandon Bialas added four assists.
Joseph Laprath led Colome with 21 points. Billy Looking Cloud scored 10 points and Caden Munroe had 10 rebounds for the Cowboys.
COLOME (3-18) 5 8 16 11 — 40
TRI-DEL-ARM (11-10) 10 11 12 16 — 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.