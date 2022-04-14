LONG BEACH, Calif.—South Dakota captured four individual events and swept the men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays on Thursday at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate.
After back-to-back weeks of running a minute flat, freshman Moe Bridgen broke the barrier in the 400-meter hurdles. She clocked a collegiate best time of 59.57 seconds for the second-fastest mark in school history. Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding finished runner-up to Bridgen with a season-best time of 1:00.97.
South Dakota’s usual quartet of sophomore Jacy Pulse, sophomore Erin Kinney, freshman Anna Robinson and sophomore Sara Reifenrath took first in the women’s 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.97 seconds. That same group set USD’s school school record earlier this season with a time of 45.85 seconds.
On the men’s side, freshman Ken-Mark Minkovski, sophomore Demar Francis, third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay and third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz crossed the line first in 40.64 seconds. The time ranks fourth in USD program history.
South Dakota swept the women’s and men’s high jump competitions. Freshman Danii Anglin cleared 5-9 ¼ (1.76m) to win the women’s competition. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring cleared the same height and finished runner-up. Fourth-year junior Jack Durst took first on the men’s side with a height of 6-9 (2.06m).
Sophomore Luke Olson won the men’s 800 meters in a personal best time of 1:53.07. Freshman Mason Sindelar clocked 1:55.04 for fifth.
Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum placed third in the women’s 800 meters with a personal best of 2:12.33. She cracked USD’s top-10 in the event by .05 of a second with the 10th-best time in USD history. Third-year sophomore Ella Byers dropped five seconds off her 800-meter best, clocking 2:12.94 for fourth place in the race.
Sophomore Jacob Jenkins leaped an outdoor best in the triple jump, reaching 48-0 ½ (14.64m) in spite of a slight headwind. The mark moves him to eighth in USD program history for the event. He finished runner-up in Friday’s field, while freshman Jayden Green took third. Green leapt 46-8 ¼ (14.23m). Jenkins also took fifth the long jump with a personal best leap of 22-10 (6.96m).
Freshman Averi Schmeichel improved her time in the hurdles to 14.02 seconds, taking fourth in Friday’s race. She posted the sixth-fastest time in USD history.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp had the fourth-best mark by a collegian in the women’s hammer throw. She launched the hammer 198-8 (60.56m) for sixth overall. Coyote alumna Lara Boman was one of two post-collegians in the field, finishing runner-up overall with a throw of 223-6 (68.14m).
Inlay returned from the 4x100-meter relay to take fifth in the open 100 meters with a clocking of 10.69 seconds.
Coyote distance runners Helen Gould and Merga Gemeda race at Mt. SAC Thursday night to cap off day one action.
