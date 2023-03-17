BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: JR’s Oasis 940
HIGH TEAM SERIES: JR’s Oasis 2612
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jason Miller 280, Brad Jones 279, Matt Porisch 274, Tyler Novak 267, Cody Henrichsen 247
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brad Jones 704, Ryan Weverstad 684, Matt Porisch 683, Cody Henrichsen 680, Jason Miller 676
STANDINGS: JR’s Oasis 42.5, Horn Law Office 38.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 34, JR Sports Cards 32.5, Coca-Cola 31.5, Pin Bruisers 26, Manitou 20, Stockwell Engineers 19, Plath Chiropractic 14
BASKETBALL
S.D. STATE BOYS’ TOURN.
CLASS AA
March 16-18 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, March 16
S.F. Jefferson 53, Harrisburg 41
Yankton 58, S.F. Washington 51
S.F. Lincoln 56, S.F. Roosevelt 48
Mitchell 60, Pierre 51
Consolation, March 17
Harrisburg 65, S.F. Washington 55
Pierre 56, S.F. Roosevelt 46
Semifinals, March 17
Yankton 69, S.F. Jefferson 66, OT
No. 2 S.F. Lincoln (19-3) vs. No. 3 Mitchell (18-4), 8:45 p.m
Final Round, March 18
SEVENTH: No. 5 S.F. Washington (15-8) vs. No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (13-10), 1 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 9 Harrisburg (15-8) vs. No. 6 Pierre (15-8), 2:45 p.m.
THIRD: No. 1 S.F. Jefferson (20-3) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 4 Yankton (18-5) vs. TBD, 8:45 p.m.
CLASS A
March 16-18 at Sioux Falls
First Round, March 16
Dakota Valley 80, Hot Springs 47
Hamlin 72, Sioux Valley 64
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, St. Thomas More 50
S.F. Christian 83, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 55
Consolation, March 17
Sioux Valley 65, Hot Springs 52
St. Thomas More 65, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 57
Semifinals, March 17
Dakota Valley 77, Hamlin 63
S.F. Christian 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Final Round, March 18
SEVENTH: No. 8 Hot Springs (19-6) vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (17-7), 12 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 4 Sioux Valley (22-3) vs. No. 2 St. Thomas More (21-3), 1:45 p.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Hamlin (20-4) vs. No. 7 Elk Point-Jefferson (18-6), 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Dakota Valley (25-0) vs. No. 3 S.F. Christian (21-4), 7:45 p.m.
CLASS B
March 16-18 at Aberdeen
First Round, March 16
Lower Brule 67, Castlewood 55
White River 72, Faith 56
Aberdeen Christian 57, Ethan 47
DeSmet 51, Viborg-Hurley 47
Consolation, March 17
Castlewood 59, Faith 49
Viborg-Hurley 56, Ethan 42
Semifinals, March 17
Lower Brule 57, White River 49
DeSmet 46, Aberdeen Christian 31
Final Round, March 18
SEVENTH: No. 5 Faith (22-3) vs. No. 7 Ethan (20-5), 12 p.m.
FIFTH: No. 8 Castlewood (19-6) vs. No. 6 Viborg-Hurley (21-4), 1:45 p.m.
THIRD: No. 4 White River (20-5) vs. No. 2 Aberdeen Christian (22-3), 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Lower Brule (22-3) vs. No. 3 De Smet (22-3), 7:45 p.m.
