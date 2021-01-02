VERMILLION — After months of working around the challenges of COVID-19 and a mostly-new squad, South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Todd Lee is starting to see the team he envisioned having this season.
And it looks pretty good.
USD (3-6, 1-0 Summit) never trailed, building a 25-point halftime lead on the way to a 93-54 rout of Denver in the Summit League opener for both squads.
A.J. Plitzuweit scored 15 of USD’s first 20 points, finishing with a career-high 31 points. The sophomore transfer from Augustana hit 5-of-6 from three-point range in the contest, finishing 9-for-13 from the field.
“A.J. is capable of doing that every night,” said USD senior Stanley Umude. “We saw he was on, so we kept feeding him.
“We’re not surprised by this.”
Umude also had a solid game, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tasos Kamateros hit three three-pointers and finished with 13 points. Mason Archambault had seven points and four assists off the bench in the victory.
Tristan Green scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Denver (1-7, 0-1 Summit).
Denver’s Jase Townsend, who came into the contest averaging over 20 points per game, finished with seven points and four turnovers.
“Xavier Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt set the tone for our defense,” Lee said. “The defense ‘X’ played on Townsend was the difference in the game.”
Prior to Saturday’s victory, USD had not competed since a Dec. 20 victory over NAIA Mount Marty. But that period allowed a full strength Coyote squad to get in the gym.
“The last two or three weeks, we’ve had consistent practices where we’ve had everyone in the gym,” Lee said. “Early on, we rarely had everyone in the gym. We have 11 guys that didn’t play for us last year, so our staff was learning what they could do, and our players were learning the system.”
One of those players who was unavailable early on was Plitzuweit, who missed 35 days of practice due to quarantine.
“He is a high basketball IQ player, but he missed a lot of practice,” Lee said of Plitzuweit.
Plitzuweit took control right away, scoring on back-to-back cuts to the basket (once with two free throws) before hitting three three-pointers. Two more free throws gave the sophomore 15 points on the game and USD a 20-10 lead, less than eight minutes into the contest.
“My teammates did a great job of getting me open looks,” Plitzuweit said.
Denver made a run to close to within five, but then Kamateros got loose for three-pointers on three straight possessions. The trio of triples provided the front half of an 18-0 run that stretched the Coyote lead to 24, 43-19.
The Coyotes scored the first eight points of the second half, followed closely by another 14-0 run to put the game out of reach. USD led by 49, 93-44, before the Pioneers scored the final 10 points of the game.
While the league-opening victory was impressive, the Coyotes have plenty of work remaining, said Umude.
“We still have a long way to go,” he said. “(Tomorrow) will be difficult. We have to come out ready to go.”
Lee also showed his concern that the 39-point victory might keep the Coyotes from showing the same intensity when they face the Pioneers again today (Sunday).
“All I know is, the hardest thing to coach against is human nature,” he said. “Our guys need to know we’re going to see a completely different team tomorrow.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
South Dakota 93, Denver 54
DENVER (1-7)
Green 5-13 0-0 13, Hines 1-3 2-2 4, Ryder 1-2 0-0 2, Gatlin 2-5 0-0 5, Townsend 2-5 1-1 7, Moenkhaus 4-7 0-0 9, Bickham 1-1 2-2 4, Eastmond 0-5 0-1 0, Muller 0-2 0-0 0, Lam 1-7 1-1 3, Sanders 1-2 0-1 2, Hess 1-1 2-2 5, Heath 0-0 0-0 0, Palacio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 8-10 54.
SOUTH DAKOTA (3-6)
Kamateros 5-6 0-0 13, Fuller 1-3 2-2 4, Perrott-Hunt 2-4 0-0 5, Plitzuweit 9-13 8-9 31, Umude 6-15 2-2 17, Archambault 3-6 0-0 7, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Chisom 3-7 0-0 6, Zizic 2-4 0-0 4, Dial 0-1 0-0 0, Koster 0-1 0-0 0, Burchill 1-2 0-0 3, Smjecanin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 13-15 93.
Halftime—South Dakota 49-24. 3-Point Goals—Denver 8-26 (Green 3-8, Townsend 2-4, Hess 1-1, Gatlin 1-2, Moenkhaus 1-4, Hines 0-1, Muller 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Eastmond 0-2, Lam 0-2), South Dakota 14-26 (Plitzuweit 5-6, Kamateros 3-3, Umude 3-6, Burchill 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-2, Archambault 1-3, Chisom 0-2, Fuller 0-2). Rebounds—Denver 27 (Green 7), South Dakota 33 (Umude 8). Assists—Denver 8 (Eastmond 3), South Dakota 22 (Umude 5). Total Fouls—Denver 18, South Dakota 19. A—559 (6,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.