WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles received votes in the latest South Dakota Class A Fastpitch Coaches Poll, announced on Tuesday.
Harrisburg claimed the top spot with nine first place votes and 61 points. Lincoln, O’Gorman, Brookings and Stevens rounded out the first five.
Yankton travels to Watertown, which is also receiving votes, on Thursday.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (9 first place votes) 61; 2, SF Lincoln (4) 55; 3, O’Gorman 22; 4, Brookings 17; 5, RC Stevens 14
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Washington, Watertown, Yankton, Brandon Valley, SF Jefferson
