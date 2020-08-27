HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker began defense of his Class C boys’ cross country title with a convincing victory in the Hartington Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at the Hartington Community Complex.
Noecker finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:31.77, well ahead of runner-up Hunter Oestreich of Battle Creek. Homer’s Grant Lander (19:24.99) was third.
In the girls’ race, Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse won, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 23:46.00, followed by Plainview’s Abby White (24:25.56) and Hartington’s Sara Burbach (24:49.64).
No team points were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.