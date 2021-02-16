BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 51, Langford 42
Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 38
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Irene-Wakonda 39
Brookings 37, Huron 36
Chester 52, Arlington 50
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Britton-Hecla 31
Corsica/Stickney 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Dakota Valley 100, Sioux City, West, Iowa 60
DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 43
Dell Rapids 55, Sisseton 51
Deubrook 61, Webster 59
Ethan 67, Freeman 23
Faith 71, Lemmon 51
Faulkton 69, Miller 65
Flandreau 55, Baltic 41
Garretson 69, Parker 53
Hamlin 50, Deuel 47
Ipswich 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Lennox 49, Beresford 48
Leola/Frederick 80, Iroquois 33
Lyman 50, Chamberlain 49
Mobridge-Pollock 52, Stanley County 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Bon Homme 35
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, Estelline/Hendricks 67
Parkston 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42
Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 34
Redfield 70, Northwestern 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Mitchell 42
Sioux Falls Washington 73, Tea Area 61
Sioux Valley 65, Castlewood 50
St. Thomas More 66, Hot Springs 22
Tri-State, N.D. 64, Wilmot 36
Tri-Valley 65, McCook Central/Montrose 57
Vermillion 73, Wagner 35
Warner 43, Waverly-South Shore 40
Watertown 60, Aberdeen Central 52
Wessington Springs 68, Kimball/White Lake 44
West Central 73, Canton 42
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 65, 2OT
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 59, Langford 24
Arlington 68, Chester 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 37
Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 43
Centerville 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Britton-Hecla 18
Corsica/Stickney 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Deubrook 55, Webster 41
Ethan 68, Freeman 31
Faulkton 57, Miller 27
Flandreau 61, Baltic 33
Garretson 66, Parker 37
Groton Area 43, Warner 27
Hamlin 58, Deuel 21
Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 33
Hot Springs 43, Edgemont 40
Huron 53, Brookings 44
Ipswich 49, Highmore-Harrold 45
Kadoka Area 69, Stanley County 28
Kimball/White Lake 41, Wessington Springs 29
Lennox 52, Beresford 42
Milbank 56, Madison 52, OT
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, Bon Homme 37
New Underwood 39, Newell 30
Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46
Pierre 58, Lakota Tech 48
Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 33
Rapid City Stevens 85, Spearfish 45
Redfield 58, Northwestern 25
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Yankton 28
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Tea Area 43
St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 19
Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Vermillion 58, Wagner 45
Viborg-Hurley 67, Menno 55
Waubay/Summit 90, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
West Central 68, Canton 42
White River 67, Jones County 54
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 28
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 27
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Aquinas 31
Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Sub-District B-1
Final: Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Sub-District B-2
Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45
Sub-District B-3
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24
Waverly 42, Platteview 26
Sub-District B-4
Crete 44, Beatrice 37
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
Sub-District B-5
Final: South Sioux City 57, Blair 46
Sub-District B-6
Final: York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27
Sub-District B-8
Final: Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51
Sub-District C1-2
Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33
Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19
Sub-District C1-3
Louisville 76, Boys Town 16
Omaha Roncalli 44, Conestoga 33
Sub-District C1-4
Bishop Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27
Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20
Sub-District C1-5
North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22
West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19
Sub-District C1-6
Pierce 39, Wayne 29
Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55
Sub-District C1-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
St. Paul 50, Central City 46
Sub-District C1-9
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30
Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58
Sub-District C1-10
Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43
O'Neill 61, Ord 47
Sub-District C1-11
Chase County 53, Cozad 35
Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30
Sub-District C1-12
Chadron 38, Mitchell 21
Sidney 56, Ogallala 45
Sub-District C2-1
Freeman 44, Tri County 21
Johnson County Central 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Sub-District C2-2
Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36
Sub-District C2-3
Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33
Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48
Sub-District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35
Pender 69, Wakefield 47
Sub-District C2-5
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
North Central 40, Ponca 35
Sub-District C2-6
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16
Norfolk Catholic 49, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Sub-District C2-7
Centennial 63, Shelby/Rising City 22
Cross County 44, Aquinas 21
Sub-District C2-8
Superior 59, Thayer Central 49
Sutton 50, Fillmore Central 35
Sub-District C2-9
Fullerton 52, Burwell 38
Ravenna 44, Centura 34
Sub-District C2-10
Elm Creek 40, Overton 32
Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37
Sub-District C2-12
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Gordon/Rushville 45, Morrill 29
Sub-District D1-1
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18
Sub-District D1-2
Southern 44, Johnson-Brock 29
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Sub-District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25
Plainview 53, Tri County Northeast 43
Sub-District D1-4
Boyd County 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50
Sub-District D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John 39, West Holt 29
Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26
Sub-District D1-6
Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40
Sub-District D1-7
Heartland 33, Deshler 27
Sub-District D1-8
Shelton 68, Harvard 15
Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37
Sub-District D1-9
Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30
Sub-District D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46
Southwest 45, Cambridge 40
Sub-District D1-12
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Kimball 21
South Platte 70, Minatare 15
Sub-District D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32
Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39
Sub-District D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21
Parkview Christian 34, Dorchester 31
Sub-District D2-3
Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21
Osceola 48, Hampton 37
Sub-District D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24
Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33
Sub-District D2-5
Randolph 55, Santee 46
Wynot 58, Winside 26
Sub-District D2-6
CWC 63, Twin Loup 21
St. Mary's 61, Stuart 36
Sub-District D2-7
Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Sub-District D2-8
Loomis 50, Bertrand 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14
Sub-District D2-9
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46
Sub-District D2-10
Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Mullen 62, Paxton 21
Sub-District D2-11
Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19
Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18
Sub-District D2-12
Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39
Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.
