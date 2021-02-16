BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 51, Langford 42

Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 38

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Irene-Wakonda 39

Brookings 37, Huron 36

Chester 52, Arlington 50

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Britton-Hecla 31

Corsica/Stickney 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56

Dakota Valley 100, Sioux City, West, Iowa 60

DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 43

Dell Rapids 55, Sisseton 51

Deubrook 61, Webster 59

Ethan 67, Freeman 23

Faith 71, Lemmon 51

Faulkton 69, Miller 65

Flandreau 55, Baltic 41

Garretson 69, Parker 53

Hamlin 50, Deuel 47

Ipswich 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Lennox 49, Beresford 48

Leola/Frederick 80, Iroquois 33

Lyman 50, Chamberlain 49

Mobridge-Pollock 52, Stanley County 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Bon Homme 35

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, Estelline/Hendricks 67

Parkston 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42

Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 34

Redfield 70, Northwestern 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Mitchell 42

Sioux Falls Washington 73, Tea Area 61

Sioux Valley 65, Castlewood 50

St. Thomas More 66, Hot Springs 22

Tri-State, N.D. 64, Wilmot 36

Tri-Valley 65, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Vermillion 73, Wagner 35

Warner 43, Waverly-South Shore 40

Watertown 60, Aberdeen Central 52

Wessington Springs 68, Kimball/White Lake 44

West Central 73, Canton 42

Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 65, 2OT

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 59, Langford 24

Arlington 68, Chester 40

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 37

Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 43

Centerville 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Britton-Hecla 18

Corsica/Stickney 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43

Deubrook 55, Webster 41

Ethan 68, Freeman 31

Faulkton 57, Miller 27

Flandreau 61, Baltic 33

Garretson 66, Parker 37

Groton Area 43, Warner 27

Hamlin 58, Deuel 21

Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 33

Hot Springs 43, Edgemont 40

Huron 53, Brookings 44

Ipswich 49, Highmore-Harrold 45

Kadoka Area 69, Stanley County 28

Kimball/White Lake 41, Wessington Springs 29

Lennox 52, Beresford 42

Milbank 56, Madison 52, OT

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, Bon Homme 37

New Underwood 39, Newell 30

Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

Pierre 58, Lakota Tech 48

Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 33

Rapid City Stevens 85, Spearfish 45

Redfield 58, Northwestern 25

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Yankton 28

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Tea Area 43

St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 19

Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Vermillion 58, Wagner 45

Viborg-Hurley 67, Menno 55

Waubay/Summit 90, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42

West Central 68, Canton 42

White River 67, Jones County 54

Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 28

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 27

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Aquinas 31

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Sub-District B-1

Final: Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Sub-District B-2

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45

Sub-District B-3

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24

Waverly 42, Platteview 26

Sub-District B-4

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

Sub-District B-5

Final: South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

Sub-District B-6

Final: York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27

Sub-District B-8

Final: Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Sub-District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19

Sub-District C1-3

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

Omaha Roncalli 44, Conestoga 33

Sub-District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27

Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20

Sub-District C1-5

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19

Sub-District C1-6

Pierce 39, Wayne 29

Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55

Sub-District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

St. Paul 50, Central City 46

Sub-District C1-9

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30

Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58

Sub-District C1-10

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

O'Neill 61, Ord 47

Sub-District C1-11

Chase County 53, Cozad 35

Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30

Sub-District C1-12

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Sub-District C2-1

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

Johnson County Central 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Sub-District C2-2

Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36

Sub-District C2-3

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48

Sub-District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

Pender 69, Wakefield 47

Sub-District C2-5

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

North Central 40, Ponca 35

Sub-District C2-6

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

Norfolk Catholic 49, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Sub-District C2-7

Centennial 63, Shelby/Rising City 22

Cross County 44, Aquinas 21

Sub-District C2-8

Superior 59, Thayer Central 49

Sutton 50, Fillmore Central 35

Sub-District C2-9

Fullerton 52, Burwell 38

Ravenna 44, Centura 34

Sub-District C2-10

Elm Creek 40, Overton 32

Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37

Sub-District C2-12

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Gordon/Rushville 45, Morrill 29

Sub-District D1-1

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18

Sub-District D1-2

Southern 44, Johnson-Brock 29

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Sub-District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

Plainview 53, Tri County Northeast 43

Sub-District D1-4

Boyd County 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50

Sub-District D1-5

Elgin Public/Pope John 39, West Holt 29

Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26

Sub-District D1-6

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

Sub-District D1-7

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

Sub-District D1-8

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37

Sub-District D1-9

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

Sub-District D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46

Southwest 45, Cambridge 40

Sub-District D1-12

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Kimball 21

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

Sub-District D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32

Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39

Sub-District D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

Parkview Christian 34, Dorchester 31

Sub-District D2-3

Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21

Osceola 48, Hampton 37

Sub-District D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24

Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33

Sub-District D2-5

Randolph 55, Santee 46

Wynot 58, Winside 26

Sub-District D2-6

CWC 63, Twin Loup 21

St. Mary's 61, Stuart 36

Sub-District D2-7

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Sub-District D2-8

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

Sub-District D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

Sub-District D2-10

Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

Sub-District D2-11

Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

Sub-District D2-12

Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39

Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

