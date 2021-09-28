ELKHORN, Neb. — Mount Marty improved by three strokes over its opening round score but remains in 11th at the midway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships. The second round was played at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Morningside shot a 293 to remain in the team lead with a two-day score of 571. Briar Cliff and Midland are tied for second at 588.
Morningside’s Mason Weeks and Sam Storey are tied for first individually, each at 3-under 141. Morningside’s Xan Milligan is third at 142. Dordt’s Freddy Bullock and Midland’s Peyton Koch are tied for fourth at even-par 144.
Mount Marty shot a 336 on Tuesday, giving the Lancers a two-day score of 675.
Mount Marty is led by Jackson Faber, who is tied for 20th at 152. Jimmie Cunningham has a two-day score of 169, with Damion Bresee at 170, Willeam Cam at 184 and Trey Vande Kop at 212.
The final two rounds of the GPAC Championships will be played in the spring.
Derek Dolnec Invite
MADISON, Illinois – The South Dakota men’s golf program put together their best performance of the season thus far at the Derek Dolnec Invite Monday and Tuesday. Junior Max Schmidtke once again recorded an impressive showing to record his second straight top 10 finish and first career top three finish as a Yote. As a team, the Yotes placed seventh finishing with a score of 882 (+30).
Schmidtke picked up where he left off last time out carding a season-low 69 in the first round before carding back-to-back 71s in rounds two and three. Schmidtke recorded a season-low 54-hole score of 211 which ties for eighth lowest in program history. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native recorded the best average on Par 5s with a 4.33 scoring average. He recorded the fifth most birdies after three rounds and was one of 13 players to record an eagle.
Not too far behind Schmidtke was Hunter Rebrovich who tied for 21st after three rounds of action in Illinois. Rebrovich carded an opening round of 73 before recording back-to-back 74s to finish with a score of 221. Senior Ian Johnston finished four spots behind Rebrovich as he tied for 25th place with scores of 71-75-76 to finish at 222.
Ryan Neff recorded a season-best 54-hole score of 228 in Illinois carding scores of 74-77-77. Neff also recorded a season-low round of 74 in round one. Rounding out the scoring for the Yotes was Nick LaMotte who tied for 75th place after recording scores of 76-81-80 for a total score of 237.
Competing as an individuals for the Yotes were Ben Daane and Logan Hamak. Daane placed 80th after recording a three round score of 242 while Hamak placed 87th (76-0-81 – 157).
The Yotes take a week off before traveling to Jonesboro, Arkansas to compete in the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate hosted by Arkansas State October 11-12.
