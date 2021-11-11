VERMILLION — University of South Dakota women’s golf coach Brett Bennett is pleased to announce that Catie Nekola of St. Charles, Illinois, and North High School has signed a national letter of intent to join the Coyotes for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Catie, with her personality and character, will be a great addition to our program,” said Bennett. “It has been a pleasure to develop a relationship with her and her family throughout the recruiting process. She has the junior golf experience on a regional and national level to come in and have success.
“I look forward to getting her on campus next fall and continuing to add student-athletes to our program that fit the vision and culture we have been established.”
Nekola, who helped lead the North Stars to their first state championship in any sport back in the fall of 2018, has earned all-conference honors four years in a row. She placed fourth at the state tournament a month ago and has turned in a low card of 67. Nekola qualified and competed in the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships in Maryland in July. She previously won an Illinois Junior Golf Association Girls 14-15 Player of the Year Championship.
Nekola plans to study business at South Dakota.
