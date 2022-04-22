VERMILLION — Mount Marty shot a 358 to remain in 11th place entering the final round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championship. Rounds on Friday and today (Saturday) are at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Morningside remained in first place, seeing its lead shrink to 11 strokes over Midland. The Mustangs shot 298 on Friday to sit at 869 after three rounds. Midland shot a third-round low 292 to move to 880. Briar Cliff is in third at 890.
Morningside’s Mason Weeks and Sam Storey share the lead entering the final round, each at even-par 216. Midland’s Peyton Koch (217) sits one stroke back, followed by Morningside’s Xan Milligan (218), Midland’s Ryan Rogers (219) and Concordia’s Ivan Yabut (219).
Friday’s low round was by Hastings’ Crayten Cyza, a 1-under 71. Rogers, Midland’s Preston Carbaugh and Morningside’s Jackson Sitzmann each shot even-par 72.
Mount Marty sits at 1,033 after three rounds.
Jackson Faber is the top-ranked Lancer, sitting in 36th with a three-round score of 241. Damion Bresee is at 251, Willeam Cam is at 272 and Trey VandeKop is at 316.
MMU’s fifth golfer on Friday was Caleb Kirschenman, who shot a 100. Jimmie Cunningham played the first two rounds of the GPAC tournament last fall.
The tournament concludes today.
