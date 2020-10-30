PIERRE — The Pierre Governors cruised past a short-handed Yankton volleyball team 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference match Friday night in Pierre.
No stats were reported from the match.
Yankton, now 7-17, will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Wagner 3, Scotland 1
SCOTLAND — Abby Brunsing posted 22 kills and 18 digs as Wagner defeated Scotland 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 in high school volleyball action Friday night in Scotland.
Avari Bruguier added 10 kills and 10 digs for Wagner, while Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills and five blocks, and Macy Koupal tallied 24 set assists and three ace serves.
For Scotland (8-7), Kennedy Bietz had 10 kills, Grace Fryda had eight kills and 12 digs, Makayla Friederich posted eight kills and seven digs, and Delanie VanDriel had eight kills. Rylee Conrad keyed the offense with 32 set assists.
Both teams begin their respective region tournaments next week.
WAGNER (10-5) 25 25 22 25
SCOTLAND (8-7) 23 20 25 15
Parker 3, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Shelby Lang’s 14 kills and 13 digs helped Parker sweep Parkston 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 in volleyball action Friday night in Parkston.
Ryleigh Anderson added kills and nine digs for Parker (16-7), while Brooke Berens had nine kills and three blocks. Cierra Mohr tallied 40 set assists and Breana Jensen led the defense with 33 digs.
In the loss for Parkston (16-7), Maggie Baumgart had 11 kills and two blocks, C.C. Neugebauer had 23 set assists and 12 digs, Allison Ziebart posted five kills and 19 digs, and Tiah Holzbauer added 15 digs.
Both teams begin their Class A region tournaments next week.
PARKER (16-7) 25 25 25
PARKSTON (16-7) 18 16 21
Viborg-Hurley 3, FA-Marion 0
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley closed the regular season with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion on Friday night in Hurley.
Denae Mach recorded six kills for Viborg-Hurley (2-17), while Mataya Vanordel had seven set assists, and Rachel Christensen tallied eight digs and three ace serves. Kallie Lee had six set assists and two aces.
For Freeman Academy-Marion (0-13), Alexa Gortmaker had four kills and two aces, Leah Goodwin had three kills and four digs, and Emma Conniel posted five set assists.
Both teams begin region tournament action next week.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MARION (0-13) 17 21 21
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-17) 25 25 25
