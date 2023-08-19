BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Mount Marty completed a 4-0 run in the Olivet Nazarene University volleyball tournament with a pair of victories on Saturday in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
The Lancers opened the day with a 25-16, 25-17, 27-25 victory over Governors State (Illinois).
Mia Furst had 12 kills and Jaycee Fischer posted 11 kills for Mount Marty. Adisyn Indahl posted nine kills. Ally Whitmire had 34 assists and 17 digs. Katelyn Chytka had 10 digs. Ivy Mines and Zoe Bertsch each had nine digs in the victory.
Aleksandra Barac posted eight kills and 11 digs for Governors State. Yareli Pacheco had a team-best 13 digs.
The Lancers completed the weekend sweep with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 victory over York (Nebraska).
Julia Weber and Fischer each had 10 kills for Mount Marty. Whitmire finished with 31 assists and 15 digs. Bertsch posted 13 digs, Chytka had 10 digs and Gabby Miller added eight kills and three blocks (two solo) in the victory.
For York, Danielle Armendariz had 10 kills and 10 digs. Mariah Janda finished with 13 assists. Jasmine Scarbrough had 13 digs and Cassie Richardson added 12 digs for the Panthers.
The Lancers, off to a 4-0 start for the first time in the Great Plains Athletic Conference era (since 2000), will look to continue that start on Aug. 25 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Lancers will face Valley City State (North Dakota) and Mount Mercy (Iowa) in an event hosted by Morningside.
