BROOKINGS — South Dakota State volleyball announced Thursday the addition of transfer Hailee Blau to its 2020 squad. Blau played the past two seasons at Whatcom College.
Blau, Whatcom’s 2019-20 Female Athlete of the Year, led her squad as a sophomore with 383 kills, averaging 4.07 kills per set. She paced the team with 62 blocks and a .253 hitting percentage. She helped her team to a 21-10 overall record, including a 11-1 mark in conference action. Additionally, Blau was named the North Region Most Valuable Player.
The incoming junior will have two years of eligibility to play for the Jackrabbits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.