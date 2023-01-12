NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 27 points and three other Dakota Valley players finished in double figures as the Panthers downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 86-64 in an interstate boys’ basketball battle on Thursday.
Bruns also had seven rebounds and four steals for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jaxson Wingert scored 15 points. Jaxon Hennies added 14 points in the victory.
For Cedar Catholic, Andrew Jones led the way with 14 points and six rebounds. Nolan Becker and Jaxson Bernecker each had 13 points.
Dakota Valley, 8-0, is off until a Jan. 20 matchup against Tri-Valley. Cedar Catholic, 9-2, hosts Pierce today (Friday).
CEDAR CATHOLIC (9-2) 18 8 13 25 — 64
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-0) 21 20 26 19 — 86
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59
PLATTE — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans fought past the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers Thursday.
Reed Rus led Mount Vernon-Plankinton with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Stoltz added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Titans.
Hayden Sprik led Platte-Geddes with 16 points, with Dawson Hoffman adding 13 points.
The Titans improved to 5-1, while the Black Panthers fell to 5-1.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton plays at Redfield Tuesday, while Platte-Geddes hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour Friday.
MOUNT VERNON-PLANKINTON (5-1) 16 16 24 16 — 72
PLATTE-GEDDES (5-1) 23 10 16 10 — 59
Parkston 56, Wagner 42
PARKSTON — Parkston used three players in double figures, including a double-double from Will Jodozi, to claim a 56-42 victory over rival Wagner in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jodozi led Parkston with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kaleb Weber had 13 points, seven assists and four steals. Luke Bormann added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the victory.
For Wagner, Preston McFayden hit four three-pointers off the bench on the way to 14 points.
Parkston, 5-2, travels to Winner on Monday. Wagner, 4-3, travels to Ethan on Monday.
WAGNER (4-3) 3 18 12 9 — 42
PARKSTON (5-2) 12 17 15 12 — 56
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30
TYNDALL — Freeman outscored Bon Homme 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 44-30 victory over the Cavaliers in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tate Sorenson scored 12 points and Rocky Ammann had 11 points for Freeman, which led 26-23 after three quarters. Evan Scharberg added 10 points in the victory.
Riley Rothschadl led Bon Homme with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Cooper Chapin finished with eight points and four assists. Landon Bares added 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Freeman hosts Chester Area on Saturday. Bon Homme travels to Chamberlain on Saturday.
FREEMAN (1-6) 6 13 7 18 — 44
BON HOMME (1-4) 5 13 5 7 — 30
Lennox 71, Vermillion 52
LENNOX — Lennox took control with a 20-6 edge in the second quarter on the way to a 71-52 victory over Vermillion in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Porter Ihnen posted 18 points and Conner Eich had 17 points for Lennxo. Tate Gerdes added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Zoan Robinson led Vermillion with 18 points. Carter Skogsberg scored 16 points. Trey Hansen had four steals.
Lennox travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday. Vermillion travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (3-5) 19 8 13 12 — 52
LENNOX (6-1) 16 20 19 16 — 71
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
GAYVILLE — Nick Hanson posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Viborg-Hurley past Gayville-Volin in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Brady Schroedermeier finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four assists for Viborg-Hurley. Devin Sayler added five assists for the Cougars.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with 12 points, three assists and three steals. Hunter Wuebben and Preston Karstens each had eight points.
Viborg-Hurley, 6-1, travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Monday. Gayville-Volin hosts Burke on Saturday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-1) 16 18 18 3 — 59
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-5) 9 4 7 12 — 32
Hanson 47, Parker 32
ALEXANDRIA — Ethan Cheeseman posted 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Hanson past Parker 47-32 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jayce Slaba scored 13 points for Hanson. Jackson Jarding added four assists and four steals in the victory.
Ray Travnicek led Parker with 14 points. Seth Van Vliet added nine points.
Hanson, 4-3, heads to Howard on Tuesday. Parker, 2-7, travels to Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40
COLTON — Tate Van Otterloo finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Beresford past Tri-Valley 69-40 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Andrew Atwood posted a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds, in the victory.
Trey Johnson led Tri-Valley with 12 points. Noah Haynes added nine points.
Beresford, 6-3, is off until a Jan. 20 matchup with Canton. Tri-Valley hosts Deubrook Area on Tuesday.
BERESFORD (6-3) 16 20 13 20 — 69
TRI-VALLEY (1-2) 11 9 10 10 — 40
Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41
IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles defeated the Centerville Tornadoes 69-41 Thursday behind a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double from Jake Kuhl.
Miles Pollman led I-W with 18 points, with Jens Hansen adding 13. Garrett Libby registered 10 points.
Brennan Tople registered 14 points for Centerville, with Logan Bobzin adding 11.
I-W improved to 4-4, while Centerville fell to 3-4.
The Eagles host Scotland Tuesday, while the Tornadoes play at Freeman Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (3-4) 10 13 10 8 — 41
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-4) 25 15 21 8 — 69
Wynot 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 51
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils raced out to a 29-5 lead over the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars in the first quarter and did not look back in a 77-51 victory.
Zach Foxhoven led the Cougars with 18 points. Kotner Koch registered 13 points, while Dylan Heine added six points, six rebounds and five assists.
Kellen Moody had 13 points for Niobrara-Verdigre.
Wynot improved to 9-1, while Niobrara-Verdigre fell to 0-13.
The Blue Devils play at Winnebago Friday while the Cougars host Elkhorn Valley Friday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-13) 5 22 11 13 — 51
WYNOT (9-1) 29 22 22 4 — 77
Scotland 47, Avon 27
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders got 21 points from Kory Keppen as they defeated the Avon Pirates 47-27 Thursday.
Trenten Skorepa added 10 points for Scotland.
Trace Pelton led Avon with eight points.
The Highlanders improved to 2-5 while the Pirates fell to 0-5.
Scotland hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Saturday while Avon plays at Kimball-White Lake Saturday.
