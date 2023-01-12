NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 27 points and three other Dakota Valley players finished in double figures as the Panthers downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 86-64 in an interstate boys’ basketball battle on Thursday.

Bruns also had seven rebounds and four steals for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jaxson Wingert scored 15 points. Jaxon Hennies added 14 points in the victory.

