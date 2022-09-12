SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf team sit in seventh place as a team after rounds of 302 and 304 on Monday at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial tournament. The third and final round gets underway today (Tuesday) with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. from Rivercut Golf Course.

Junior Danica Badura led the Coyotes with a 6-over par day. She shot four birdies on the day with three of those coming in the second trip around the course. Badura sits in a tie for 19th place after rounds of 76 and 74.

