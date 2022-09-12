SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf team sit in seventh place as a team after rounds of 302 and 304 on Monday at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial tournament. The third and final round gets underway today (Tuesday) with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. from Rivercut Golf Course.
Junior Danica Badura led the Coyotes with a 6-over par day. She shot four birdies on the day with three of those coming in the second trip around the course. Badura sits in a tie for 19th place after rounds of 76 and 74.
Freshman Emma Henningsson made her Coyote debut today and had the second-best day for USD. Henningsson scored rounds of 75 and 78 for a 9-over par day. She had six birdies combined in rounds one and two and stands in a tie for 33rd place individually.
Junior Akari Hayashi scored rounds of 78 and 76 on Monday. She had three birdies on the day with all three of those coming in the first round. Hayashi closed out the day by scoring eight pars on the back nine and is in a tie for 40th place individually.
Senior Molly Fossen shot an 82 in round one and knocked off six strokes in round two with a 76. She had one birdie in the first round and had a relatively clean second round with 14 pars in round two. Fossen is in a tie for 57th place after two rounds of play.
Freshman Catie Nekola also made her Coyote debut today and carded the best round for South Dakota on the day. She started her day off with a 1-over par 73 with four birdies in the opening 18. Nekola shot an 86 in round two and sits in a tie for 62nd place after two rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.