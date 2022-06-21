WATERTOWN — The Renner Monarchs (Class A) and Winner-Colome Pheasants (Class B) continue to hold down the No. 1 rankings in their respective classes in this week’s South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
Here are the complete rankings:
Class A — 1. Renner Monarchs; 2. Sioux Falls Hops; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Castlewood Ravens; 5. Yankton Tappers.
Class B — 1. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 2. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 3. Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks; 4. Lesterville Broncs; 5. Flandreau Cardinals; 6. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 7. Canova Gang; 8. Plankinton F&M Bankers; 9. Platte Killer Tomatoes; 10. Milbank Firechiefs. Other teams receiving votes included the Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds, Mt. Vernon Mustangs and Garretson Bluejays.
