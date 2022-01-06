HURLEY —Hayden Gilbert and Blake Schroedermeier led Viborg-Hurley to a 51-50 win over Hanson in Hurley Thursday night.
Gilbert tallied 17 points for Viborg-Hurley (4-2). Schroedermeier added 14 points and six rebounds.
Luke Haiar tallied 18 points for Hanson (6-1). Ethan Cheeseman tallied 11 points and 10 reboudns. Jayce Slaba contributed 11 points.
Viborg-Hurley takes on Alcester-Hudson in Hurley Tuesday. Hanson is at Parker Thursday.
HANSON (6-1) 13 12 13 12 —50
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-2) 12 14 9 16 —51
Dakota Valley 56, LeMars 46
NORTH SIOUX CITY —Isaac Bruns showed out for Dakota Valley in a 56-46 win over LeMars, Iowa Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Bruns tallied 31 points and seven rebounds for Dakota Valley (6-0). Randy Rosenquist added 14 points, seven steals and six assists. Jaxson Wingert tallied nine points.
No stats reported for LeMars (5-4).
Dakota Valley takes on West Central Tuesday at home.
LEMARS (5-4) 11 11 16 8 —46
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-0) 12 6 15 23 —56
Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43
WYNOT, Neb. — Four Wynot players scored in double figures in a 66-43 win over Tri County Northeast Thursday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Chase Schroeder tallied 21 points and eight rebounds for Wynot (11-0). Jack Kuchta, Charlie Schoreder and Dylan Heine tallied 11 points each.
Joshua Olesen tallied 17 points to lead Tri County Northeast (5-5). Garrett Blanke added eight points.
Wynot faces Hartington Cedar Catholic in Hartington Tuesday. Tri County Northeast is at Winnebago Tuesday.
TCN (5-5) 14 5 9 15 —43
WYNOT (11-0) 27 4 25 10 —66
Cedar Catholic 55, Laurel-Con.-Col. 44
LAUREL, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans took down Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55-44 Thursday night in Laurel, Nebraska.
Evan Haisch tallied 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-2). Jake Rath added 13 points and nine rebounds.
No stats reported for Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-2).
LCC is at Winnebago today (Friday). Hartington Cedar Catholic is at home against Wynot Tuesday.
Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39
CROFTON, Neb. — Battle Creek came away with a 68-39 win over Crofton Thursday night in Crofton.
Roy Knapp tallied 18 points to lead Crofton (4-8). Jeffrey Birger added six points.
No stats reported for Battle Creek (5-5).
Crofton is at Tea Saturday. Battle Creek hosts West Point-Beemer Tuesday.
BATTLE CREEK (5-5) 14 15 13 26 —68
CROFTON (4-8) 12 6 14 7 —39
Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 35
MENNO — Ajay Herrboldt and Kadelyn Ulmer led Menno to a 46-35 win over Mitchell Christian Thursday night in Menno.
Herrboldt tallied 13 points and five rebounds for Menno (1-4). Ulmer added 12 points and seven rebounds. Blake Rames tallied seven points and 10 rebounds.
Aiden Lieber tallied 18 points for Mitchell Christian (2-4). Nahum Anderberg added nine points.
Menno is at Alcester-Hudson today (Friday). Mitchell Christian is at Freeman Academy-Marion Saturday.
Platte-Geddes 50, Corsica-Stickney 47
PLATTE — A double-double from Caden Foxley led Platte-Geddes to a 50-47 win over Corsica-Stickney Thursday night in Platte.
Foxley tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (3-1). Jackson Neuman added 10 points.
Tyson Wentland tallied 20 points and 11 reboudns for Corsica-Stickney (4-2). Taven Burke added 14 points.
Platte-Geddes is at Mount Vernon-Plankinton Thursday. Corsica-Stickney hosts Wagner Saturday.
PG (3-1) 13 11 15 11 —50
CS (4-2) 14 14 11 8 —47
Big East Conf. Tourn.
Chester Area 50, McCook Central-Montrose 48
VOGLA —Chester Area, behind Brock Wages’ strong performance, beat out McCook Central-Montrose 50-48 in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament Thursday night.
Wages tallied 21 points to lead Chester Area (3-4). Ryan Benson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Boston Katzer tallied 17 points for McCook Central-Montrose (4-3). Cody Miles added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Chester Area takes on Sioux Valley in a semifinal game (today) Friday in Volga at 7:30 p.m. McCook Central-Montrose takes on Baltic at 6 p.m.
CHESTER AREA (3-4) 9 9 7 25 —50
MCM (4-3) 8 15 13 12 —48
Sioux Valley 71, Baltic 27
VOLGA — The top-seeded Sioux Valley Cossacks defeated Baltic 71-27 in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament in Volga Thursday night.
Alec Squires tallied 12 points to lead Sioux Valley (5-1). Hayden Ruesink added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Oliver Vincent added nine points.
Jack Erickson tallied 13 points to pace Baltic (0-6). Matt Mutson added five points.
Sioux Valley takes on Chester Area in a semifinal game Friday (today) at 7:30 p.m. at home. Baltic faces McCook Central-Montrose in Volga at 6.
BALTIC (0-6) 4 9 4 10 —27
SIOUX VALLEY (5-1) 22 17 17 15 —71
