Three teams from Yankton opened play in two “Northern Nationals” softball tournaments in Minnesota on Thursday.
The Fury Fire and Fury Red are competing in the 18-under NAFA Northern Nationals, being held in Eden Prairie and Chaska. The Fury Black are playing in the USA Softball Northern ‘B’ Nationals 18-under tournament in Mankato.
The tournaments continue through Sunday.
Badger Blitz 8, Fury Red 2
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Badger Blitz built an early 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-2 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Thursday.
Elle Feser and Regan Garry each had a hit and a RBI for Yankton.
Bailey Sample took the loss. Grace Ortmeier pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Minn. Magic 11, Fury Fire 1
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Magic claimed an 11-1 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire in the opening game of the
Hannah Christopherson’s RBI double was the lone Yankton hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
TYSFA Venom 4, Fury Black 3
MANKATO, Minn. — The TYSFA Venom scored in the top of the eighth to rally past Yankton Fury Black 4-3 on Thursday.
Jenaya Cleveland went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky doubled. Emma Eichacker, Payton Moser and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Chandler Cleveland went the distance in the loss, striking out 11.
Minn. Whirl Selects 4, Fury Red 0
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Whirl Selects built and early lead and held on for a 4-0 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Thursday.
Paige Hatch, Grace Ortmeier and Logan Miller each had a hit for Yankton.
Regan Garry took the loss. Bailey Sample pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Rockford built an early lead and held on for a 10-6 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire on Thursday.
Kelsey O’Neill went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Lainie Keller, Jadyn Hubbard and Keyara Mason each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Diamond Academy 13, Fury Black 0
MANKATO, Minn. — Diamond Academy used a seven-run second inning to pull away from Yankton Fury Black on Thursday.
Camryn Koletzky and Kaylee Heiner each had a hit for Yankton.
