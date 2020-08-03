SIOUX FALLS — Watertown answered an early deficit with 14 unanswered runs in a 14-1 victory over the Yankton Reds in the championship game of the state Class A 13-Under baseball tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Mark Kathol and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit for Yankton.
Owen Wishon took the loss.
Yankton finished with a 15-9 record.
Reds 3, Aberdeen 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds advanced to the championship game of the state Class A 13-Under baseball tournament with a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Easton Nelson, Trey Sager, Evan Serck, Matthew Sheldon and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit for Yankton.
Sheldon picked up the win, striking out six in the six-inning contest.
Reds 8, Harrisburg 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds used a pair of big innings to beat Harrisburg 8-4 in the state Class A 13-Under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon had a double and three RBI to lead Yankton. Evan Serck and Easton Nelson each had a hit in the victory.
Isaac Ostrem had three hits for Harrisburg, which outhit Yankton 8-4. The Reds took advantage of 15 walks in the contest.
Mark Kathol went the distance in the win. Noah Boschee took the loss.
Reds 10, Brookings 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds scored four runs in each of the first two innings of a 10-1 victory over Brookings in the state Class A 13-Under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Evan Serck had two hits to lead Yankton. Kael Garry had a hit and two RBI. Cohen Zahrbock, Owen Wishon, Matthew Sheldon, Easton Nelson, Mark Kathol and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the effort.
Garry pitched five innings for the win. Tyson Antonen took the loss.
Junior Region 2A
S.F. East 15, Yankton 5
Sioux Falls East eliminated Yankton with a 15-5 decision in the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Tristan Fitzsimmons and Robert Hutchinson each had three hits for Sioux Falls East.
Rugby Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Jace McCorkell also had two hits. Jacob Larson and Landon Loecker each had a hit in the effort.
Isaac Pullen went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Garrett Nelson took the loss.
Yankton finished with a 7-18-1 record.
S.F. West 7, Yankton 4
Sioux Falls West sent Yankton into the losers bracket of the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament with a 7-4 decision on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Terershinski Stadium.
Noah Goodroad and Treyson Harty-Olson each had two hits for West.
Paul McGlone had two hits and Samuel Kampshoff doubled for Yankton. Jace McCorkell, Jacob Larson and Landon Loecker each had a hit.
Kyler Miritello struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings for the win. Kampshoff took the loss, striking out four in five innings of work.
16-Under
Black Sox 8, Watertown 8
TEA — The Yankton Black Sox ended the 2020 season with an 8-8 tie against Watertown during the state Class A 16-Under baseball tournament, Sunday in Tea.
Mac Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Cooper Grotenhuis, Luke Bernatow, Isaiah Schelhaas, Jack Halsted, John Rye and Josh Sheldon each had a hit. Halsted drove in two runs in the effort.
Jesse Werner went 3-for-3 with a double for Watertown. Drew Denzer and Kyle Karft also doubled in the contest.
Five different players pitched for Yankton, with Cody Oswald striking out four batters in two shutout innings of work.
The Black Sox finished with an 18-12-1 record.
Black Sox 6, Brookings 5
TEA — The Yankton Black Sox got an RBI single by Mac Ryken in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 6-5 victory over Brookings in the state Class A 16-Under baseball tournament, Saturday in Tea.
Yankton tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on Drew Ryken’s RBI single.
Mac Ryken, Drew Ryken, Cooper Grotenhuis and Isaiah Schelhaas each had two hits for Yankton. Luke Bernatow and John Rye each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Schelhaas started, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
14-Under
Lakers 13, Brookings 8
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Lakers scored in six of seven innings on the way to a 13-8 victory over Brookings Bombers Black in the state Class A 14-Under baseball tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Austin Gobel went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Yankton. Carson Conway also had three hits. Payton Peterson and Lucas Kampshoff each doubled and singled. Tucker Gilmore doubled and Hunter Teichroew singled in the win.
Breck Hirrshoff went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI for Brookings. Addison Ronning also tripled for the Bombers.
Sean Turner picked up the win, striking out two in his six innings of work. Hirrschoff took the loss.
The Lakers finished with an 11-10 record.
Brandon Valley 6, Lakers 3
ABERDEEN — Brandon Valley scored three runs in the second inning and held on for a 6-3 victory over the Yankton Lakers in the state Class A 14-Under baseball tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Jackson Adams and Matthew Tille each doubled and singled to lead Brandon Valley. Josh Olthoff also had two hits in the victory.
Austin Gobel, Lucas Kampshoff and Payton Peterson each had a hit for Yankton. Kampshoff drove in two runs in the effort.
Jack Riley struck out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings for the win. Frankie Int Veld took the loss in relief.
