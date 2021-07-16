The final round of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Outdoor National Field Championships wrapped up and the First Dakota Classic Qualifying Rounds highlight an eventful day at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Friday.
Friday morning, archers competed in the third and final round of the NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships, with two familiar faces taking the Professional Freestyle Titles. Paige Pearce, an eight-time World Champion, won the women’s division, and Braden Gellenthien won his second straight men’s division.
Pearce finished with a three day score of 1,871. Tanja Gellenthien (1,834) and Alexis Ruiz (1,830) reached the podium, placing second and third respectively. Braden Gellenthien finished with 1,885 for a three day score, taking the gold by three points over Stephan Hansen. Kyle Douglas placed third with a score of 1,879.
“My biggest goal going into each day is, I don’t need to have a perfect day, I just need three days where I have my ‘A’ game,” Braden Gellenthien said. “When you can do that, things generally tend to work out.”
In the freestyle professional senior men’s competition, Timothy Gillingham won his third straight title, tallying 1,856 points. Kendall Woody placed second with 1,847 points and Michael Braden third with 1,834 points.
Braden Gellenthien said he has been coming to Yankton since the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center was in its early days, and has loved seeing the complex grow over time.
“I’ve been coming to Yankton since the beginning of the days when we were just building this,” Braden Gellenthien said. “And to see what the team has done with the terrain out there to make such a challenging tournament has been amazing. The field itself is what makes Yankton, Yankton.”
With the field competition taking place at three ranges over three days, Braden Gellenthien said the mental breaks from shooting are important for him.
“When I’m not on the line, I allow my mind to wander, to relax, to get off topic a little bit,” Braden Gellenthien said. “But as soon as I step on the shooting line, I have a distinct process that I go through on every arrow, where I range it, set my sight and check my stance.”
Competition moved inside Friday afternoon as the qualifying rounds of the First Dakota Classic took place. Arkansas native Richard Bowen took the top score in the Championship Compound Open Division, tallying 599 points. Douglas, Gellenthien, Tate Morgan and Jesse Broadwater all tallied 598 points, but Douglas recorded 45 ‘X’ shots to take second in the qualifiers.
Pearce, the women’s freestyle field champion, took the top mark in the Championship Compound Female Division at 596. Linda Ochoa-Anderson (595 points) took second and Alexis Ruiz (594 points) third in the qualifier.
The First Dakota Classic begins head-to-head matches today (Saturday) at 1 p.m. Prior to the head-to-head matches, the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships get underway with the NFAA Classic 600 Round at 8 a.m.
The NFAA Classic 600 Rounds will consist of 20 arrows at three different distances, totaling 60 shots in the round. The NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships second day Sunday will consist of a NFAA 900 Round. The 900 Round will consist of 30 arrows from three distances for a total of 90 arrows. The combined score from the two days will crown the champion.
