WATERTOWN — Tucker Bahm (126 pounds) and Zavier Leonard (285 pounds) both won three of their four matches for Yankton wrestling team, which dropped all four of its matches at Saturday’s Watertown Dual Tournament.
The Bucks suffered losses to Harrisburg (72-12), Mitchell (61-6), Milbank (39-25) and Tea Area (51-9).
In the JV division, Yankton’s Chase Howe and Patrick Gurney each earned first place finishes.
Yankton returns to action tonight (Tuesday) for a quadrangular with Sioux Falls Washington, Lennox and Sioux Falls Lincoln at the Washington gym.
HARRISBURG 72, YANKTON 12: 106 — Dylan O’Connor HAR by forfeit; 113 — Carter Ractliffe HAR pin. Dylan Sloan 0:53; 120 — Jayce Dornbusch HAR by forfeit; 126 — Tucker Bahm YHS pin. Korbyn Ockenga 2:30; 132 — Teegen Stauffacher HAR pin. Paul McGlone 3:46; 138 — Logan O’Connor HAR pin. Will Pavlish 0:39; 145 — Soren Aadland HAR pin. Evan Nelson 0:45; 152 — Jace Jones HAR by forfeit; 160 — Carter Tuntland HAR by forfeit; 170 — Ryan Hirschkorn HAR by forfeit; 182 — Ethan Zimmer HAR by forfeit; 195 — Gavin Gulbranson HAR by forfeit; 220 — Ayden Viox HAR by forfeit; 285 — Zavier Leonard YHS pin. Josh Larsen 0:52
MITCHELL 61, YANKTON 6: 106 — Spencer Eldeen MIT by forfeit; 113 — Cruz Alhizer MIT by forfeit; 120 — Kaileb Hubbard MIT by forfeit; 126 — Tucker Bahm YHS dec. Brandon Sparks 7-5; 132 — Brock Sparks MIT maj. dec. Paul McGlone 14-2; 138 — Jagger Tyler MIT dec. Will Pavlish 5-4; 145 — Riley McGinnis MIT pin. Evan Nelson 3:53; 152 — Tucker Vilhauer MIT by forfeit; 160 — Tyson Degen MIT by forfeit; 170 — Tate Elwein MIT by forfeit; 182 — Joe VanOverschelde MIT by forfeit; 195 — Kendall Fick MIT by forfeit; 220 — Cordell Kunkel MIT by forfeit; 285 — Wyatt Winter MIT pin. Zavier Leonard 2:12
MILBANK 39, YANKTON 25: 106 — Open; 113 — Dylan Sloan YHS by forfeit; 120 — Open; 126 — Tucker Bahm YHS by forfeit; 132 — Paul McGlone YHS maj. dec. Noah Garcia 12-2; 138 — Brayden Christensen MIL dec. Will Pavlish 9-3; 145 — Evan Nelson YHS dec. Jesse Schneck 4-2; 152 — Barrett Schneck MIL pin. Shaylor Platt 2:15; 160 — Paul VanDover MIL by forfeit; 170 — Nick Trevett MIL pin. Asa Swensen 3:33; 182 — Leyton Rafferty MIL pin. Ashton Langeland 1:16; 195 — Toby Schneck MIL by forfeit; 220 — Logan Meyer MIL by forfeit; 285 — Zavier Leonard YHS pin. Landon Novy 2:51
TEA AREA 51, YANKTON 9: 106 — Jackson Tschetter TA by forfeit; 113 — Fyrst Henriksen TA dec. Dylan Sloan 4-0; 120 — Quincy Hulverson TA by forfeit; 126 — Wyat Stuntebeck TA pin. Tucker Bahm 2:39; 132 — Paul McGlone YHS dec. Dawson Eimers 7-4; 138 — Sam Werdel TA dec. Will Pavlish 8-6; 145 — Jonah Hunter TA dec. Evan Nelson 7-1; 152 — Open; 160 — Matthew Halbur TA by forfeit; 170 — Matthew Schwebach TA by forfeit; 182 — Preston Eimers TA pin. Ashton Langeland 2:31; 195 — Open; 220 — Griffen Schnider TA by forfeit; 285 — Zavier Leonard YHS pin. Cayden Reinger 1:55
Creighton Inv.
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Plainview beat out Crofton-Bloomfield for top honors in the 10-team Creighton Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Plainview scored 202 points to beat out Crofton-Bloomfield, which finished at 190 points. For the victorious Pirates, Eli Lanham (113), Scout Ashburn (126), Tanner Frahm (132), Alizae Mejia (170) and Lucas Hammer (195) won titles.
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (138), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285) won titles
Quad County Northeast placed fourth with 109.5 points, led by Tie Hollandsworth’s 152-pound title. Creighton scored 71 points to place eighth, led by a 160-pound title from R.J. Wilmes and a 182-pound title from Sam Vortherms. Tri County Northeast (35) and Niobrara-Verdigre (18) rounded out the field.
Also winning titles on the day were Gabe Escalante of Winside (145)
Top Of The Rock
DELL RAPIDS — Canton ran away with team honors in the eight-team “Top Of the Rock” wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Dell Rapids.
Canton finished at 255 points, with Teague Granum (113), Ayson Rice (120), Kale Ask (126), Andy Meyer (132), Seth Peterson (145), Jade Dominisse (160), Tanner Meyers (182), Marshall Baldwin (220) and Zach Richardson (285) winning titles.
McCook Central-Montrose was a distant second with 126 points. Trystan Traupel (106) and Carter Randall (152) won for the Fighting Cougars.
Parker was third at 103 points. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon placed fifth with 96.5 points, led by a 195-pound title from Jordan Gall. Dakota Valley scored 21 points on the day.
Also winning titles were Rapid City Central’s Cael Larson (138) and Dell Rapids’ Branden Gee (170).
The girls’ division came down to BHSA wrestlers, with Peyton Hellman beating teammate Britney Rueb 3-0 for the title.
Flandreau Inv.
FLANDREAU — Howard beat out Madison for top honors in the nine-team Flandreau Booster Club Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Howard scored 193.5 points, edging out the Bulldogs (178). For Howard, Tate Miller (106), Trent Feldhaus (113), Riley Genzlinger (132), Kieffer Klinkhammer (138), Lane Miller (152), John Callies (160) won titles. Truman Stoller (120), Isaac Henry (160) and Alex Swedlund (195) won titles for Madison.
Elk Point-Jefferson was third with 125 points, led by titles from Lucas Hueser (145) and Gavin Gacobs (182). Viborg-Hurley scored 31 points on the day, with Collin Graves winning the 285-pound title.
Sioux Valley’s Joe Hornick (170) and Garretson’s Jaden Richter (220) also won titles on the day.
KWLPG Quad
KIMBALL — Host Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes went 3-0 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Saturday in Kimball.
KWLPG scored a 69-12 victory over Marion-Freeman, a 58-18 victory over Miller-Highmore-Harrold and a 43-31 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney.
MVPCS earned a 52-24 victory over Marion-Freeman and a 42-27 victory over Miller-Hghmore-Harrold. MHH beat Marion-Freeman 30-28 in the other match.
Howells-Dodge Inv.
HOWELLS, Neb. — Host Howells-Dodge claimed top honors in the 15-team Howells-Dodge Inviational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Howells, Nebraska.
Howells-Dodge finished at 100 points, beating out Oakland-Craig. Levi Belina (160) and Jestin Bayer (170) won for Howells-Dodge.
For Oakland-Craig, Ben Loftis (106), Trenton Arlt (120) and Tavis Uhing (152) won titles.
Hartington Cedar Catholic placed seventh, scoring 55 points. Ponca placed 10th with 42 points.
Also winning on the day were Summerland’s Anthony Ferris (113) and Rafe Grebin (126), Wisner-Pilger’s Devon Schultz (138) and Ben McDuffee (220), Clarkson-Leigh’s Dylan Higby (132), Wakefield’s Jeremiah Chase (145), Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman (182), Guardian Angels’ James Rolf (195) and Madison’s Kolby Johnson
