VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes men’s and women’s track and field team will not be participating in the Powder River Dual in Gillette, Wyoming, on Friday due to the winter storm that has swept across the Midwest.
The Coyotes were scheduled to compete in a dual meet against Wyoming inside the Campbell County Rec Center, but will not be able to travel due to the weather conditions.
