HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outscored Winnebago 10-3 in overtime to claim a 72-65 victory in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Dayton Sudbeck scored 22 points and Riley Sudbeck had 21 points for Hartington-Newcastle. Cole Heimes added 12 points in the victory.
Both teams will begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. Hartington-Newcastle will travel to Winside to face Osmond-Randolph in the Clark bracket, while Winnebago will travel to Wynot to face the Blue Devils in the Lewis bracket.
WINNEBAGO (9-8) 14 19 10 19 3 — 65
HART-NEW (7-8) 11 12 17 22 10 — 72
Dakota Valley 73, S.F. Christian 57
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 26 points to lead Dakota Valley past Sioux Falls Christian in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Randy Rosenquist finished with 15 points, seven assists and five steals for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies scored 13 points. Jaxson Wingert added eight rebounds in the victory.
Dakota Valley, 11-0, faces Clark-Willow Lake in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday in Madison. SFC, 10-1, faces Hamlin in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (10-1) 14 12 17 14 — 57
DAKOTA VALLEY (11-0) 16 15 19 23 — 73
Ponca 46, Wynot 28
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca built a 24-13 halftime lead on the way to a 46-28 victory over Wynot in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Dalton Lamprecht finished with a game-high 18 points for Ponca.
Dylan Heine scored 14 points to lead Wynot.
Both teams will begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday in Wynot. Ponca will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, while Wynot will take on Winnebago.
WYNOT (14-3) 9 4 9 6 — 28
PONCA (9-7) 14 10 10 12 — 46
Wakefield 44, LCC 42
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield outscored Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 13-9 in the fourth quarter to claim a 44-42 victory over the Bears in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jake Rath finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds and three stelas for LCC. Tyler Olson scored 10 points. Carter Kvols had eight rebounds and Gibson Roberts added three steals for the Bears.
Both teams will begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. Wakefield (15-2) will travel to Creighton to face Wausa, while LCC (13-5) will travel to Wynot to face Ponca.
LAUREL-CON-COL (13-5) 13 4 16 9 — 42
WAKEFIELD (15-2) 14 12 5 13 — 44
Beresford 61, Flandreau 50
BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get the 61-50 victory over the Flandreau Fliers in boys’ basketball action.
The Watchdogs were led by Tate VanOtterloo’s 24 points. Andrew Artwood followed with 14.
Paul Parsley made 18 points to lead the Fliers. Luke Sheppard made 14 to assist the team.
Beresford, 10-4, travels to Vermillion on Tuesday. Flandreau, 5-6, hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
FLANDREAU (5-6) 6 11 18 15 — 50
BERESFORD (10-4) 13 15 11 22 — 61
Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 44
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter on the way to a 69-44 victory over Centerville in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Nick Hanson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (9-2). Kobee Sherman posted 15 points. Bryson Morrison scored 13 points. Gage Goettertz had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Devin Sayler added five assists in the victory.
Logan Bobzin led Centerville with 16 points.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Saturday. Centerville hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (5-6) 9 12 12 11 — 44
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-2) 21 12 15 21 — 69
Bon Homme 63, AC-DC 40
LAKE ANDES — Chapin Cooper poured in 29 points to lead Bon Homme past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 63-40 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Cooper also had six steals for Bon Homme. Riley Rothschadl finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.
Tyson Cournoyer led AC-DC with seven points. Ty Archambeau had eight rebounds. Peter Backes added three steals.
Bon Homme hosts Corsica-Stickney on Monday. AC-DC faces Freeman in the Irene-Wakonda Classic on Saturday.
AC-DC won the JV game 40-32.
BON HOMME (2-8) 18 9 16 20 — 63
ANDES CENTRAL-DC (0-10) 8 15 9 8 — 40
Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48
VERMILLION — Dell Rapids had a 10-point lead going into halftime to help secure a 69-48 win over Vermillion in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Brayden Pankonen scored 25 points to lead Dell Rapids to a win. Jack Henry followed with 16 points.
Carter Hansen led Vermillion with 11 points, while Bryson Skogsberg followed with 10.
Dell Rapids, 9-2, will face Aberdeen Roncalli in the Dak XII/NEC Clash on Saturday. Vermillion,5-7, will also be at the Dak XII/NEC Clash and face Redfield on Saturday.
DELL RAPIDS (9-2) 16 22 10 21 — 69
VERMILLION (5-7) 11 17 10 10 — 48
Lennox 76, Parkston 42
PARKSTON — The Lennox Orioles started the game against the Parkston Trojans strong. Lennox put up 29 points in the first quarter to help get them to a 76-42 win in boys’ basketball action.
Conner Eich led the Orioles with 17 points in the game. Talan Diercks followed with 14.
Brycen Bruening, Kaleb Weber, and Reid Lesichner all scored seven points in the game to lead Parkston.
Both teams will be competing in the DAK XII/NEC Clash on Saturday. Lennox, 11-1, will face Deuel. Parkston, 5-6, will face Tea Area.
LENNOX (11-1) 29 27 8 12 — 76
PARKSTON (5-6) 10 10 12 10 — 42
Pierce 47, Crofton 33
PIERCE, Neb. — This game was tied 22-22 at the halftime, but Pierce’s defense held Crofton to two points in the third quarter to win 47-33 in boys’ basketball on Thursday.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with 18 points. Braxston Foxhoven made 11 points to follow.
Pierce, 14-2, will host Battle Creek in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Crofton, 3-13, travels to West Point, Nebraska on Saturday to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the play-in game of the MSC Tournament.
CROFTON (3-13) 13 9 2 9 — 33
PIERCE (14-2) 11 11 14 11 — 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 71, Tri-Valley 54
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies had a strong second half, putting up 41 to get the 71-54 win over Tri-Valley.
Devon Schmitz scored 13 points to lead the Huskies. Garrett Merkley followed with 12. Three different Huskies had 11 points.
Tri-Valley was led by Noah Haynes’ 17 points. Trey Johnson scored 12 to follow.
Both teams will be playing in the DAK XII/NEC Clash on Saturday. EPJ, 10-2, will face Groton Area. Tri-Valley, 2-6, will face Sisseton.
TRI-VALLEY (2-6) 16 13 15 10 — 54
EPJ (10-2) 22 8 18 23 — 71
