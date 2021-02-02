ELK POINT — Sixty-one proved to be the magic number for the Elk Point-Jefferson wrestling program on Tuesday, racking up that point total in a pair of home victories.
In a 61-16 victory over Marion-Freeman, Keaton Gale (120), Lucas Hueser (138), Skyler Swatek (145), Ben Swatek (160), Gavin Jacobs (170) and Noah McDermott (182) earned victories by pin for the Huskies. Jacob Gale (132) won by major decision and Grayson Jacobs (152) scored a decision in the victory.
Riley Tschetter earned a major decision victory at 106 pounds for Marion-Freeman.
In a 61-9 victory over Garretson, Joseph Weis (126), Ben Swatek (160), Gavin Jacobs (170) and Hunter Sharkey (195) won by pin. Grayson Jacobs (152) won by major decision, and Jacob Gale (132), Hueser (138) and Drake Peed (285) scored decisions in the effort.
Drew Chester scored a decision at 106 pounds for Garretson.
Garretson and Marion-Freeman did not face off in the event.
