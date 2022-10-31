HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota shot a team score of 303 in the first round of the Ozarks National Invite on Monday. The team sits in a tie for second place and is one stroke off the lead with two days to go in Hollister, Missouri. Four Coyotes enter the second day in the top-20 individually with two of them inside the top-10.
Danica Badura posted the best score for the Coyotes in day one. She recorded a two-over par 74 in the first round. She sank a birdie on the par-four third hole and the par-four 10th hole in the round. Badura sits in a tie for fourth place with two rounds to go.
Catie Nekola recorded the second-best score of the day for South Dakota with a three-over par 75. Nekola carded three birdies on the day with two of those coming on the back nine. She is in a tie for seventh place entering last two rounds of play.
Akari Hayashi and Molly Fossen both shot a five-over par 75 in the first round. Hayashi sank four birdies on the day in separate back-to-back fashions on the front nine. Fossen had three birdies in round one with two of them coming on the front nine. Both Hayashi and Fossen ended the day in a tie for 20th place individually.
Emma Henningsson rounded out the lineup with a six-over par 78 in day one. She carded her lone birdie of the day on the par-three 17th hole in round one. She is currently in a tie for 27th place.
Alexa Wingnean made her Coyote debut today competing as an individual. Wingnean recorded an 82 in the first round of action. She sits in a tie for 51st place after day one.
Round two will get underway Tuesday morning from Ozarks National Golf Club. Tuesday’s round begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.