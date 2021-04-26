COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Morningside completed its dominant run in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships with a 130-stroke victory on Saturday.
Morningside, as the GPAC Women's Golf Champion, receives an automatic berth in the NAIA Women's National Golf Championship. It was recently announced that the NAIA National Women's Golf Championships will be played at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 25-28, 2021.
The two spring rounds were played at Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday. The opening two rounds were played at Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes this past fall.
Morningside had a final round 313 to finish at 1,247. Jamestown finished second at 1,378, followed by Concordia (1,393).
Individually, Sam Knight tied for the low round of the day with a 77 as she claimed individual medalist honors with a four-round total of 305 (+15). Maria Zorrilla, also from Morningside, was second with a 309 and her teammate Laia Badosa took third with a 311. Tori Suto of the College of Saint Mary was fourth with a 318 while Megan Hinker of Dakota Wesleyan rounded out the top five with a 319.
Mount Marty finished eighth as a team, scoring 351 in the final round to score 1,458 for the tournament.
The top Lancer in the field was Chantel Brende, who tied for 20th at 359. Sara Skorheim (361) tied for 23rd. Caitlyn Stimpson (372) tied for 28th. Tanna Lehfeldt (385) tied for 34th.
Courtney Heath played in the final two rounds of the tournament, shooting 83 and 88 for the Lancers. Emily Popkes played the two fall rounds, shooting 107 each day.
NSIC
MORTON, Minn. — Augustana captured its 10th NSIC Women's Golf Championship since 2010 Sunday afternoon at the Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minnesota. The Vikings finished the 54-hole championship with rounds of 296-329-330=955 (+91) to edge Sioux Falls by five strokes (310-320-330=960).
Upper Iowa's MacKayla Olsen earned medalist honors as she finished with rounds of 78-79-77=234 to finish at 18-over-par, one stroke ahead of Sioux Falls' Lexi Hanson (75-80-80=235). Augustana's Lauren Tims & Natalie Young tied for third while Concordia-St. Paul's Amy Burnham, Sioux Falls Kyleigh Moran, and Augie's Alex Stone tied for fifth, all earning NSIC All-Tournament honors.
Moran, a Vermillion grad, shot rounds of 76, 77 and 87 to finish at 240.
With the victory, Augustana earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Super Regional May 3-5 at the St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Missouri.
