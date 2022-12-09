HARRISBURG — Rugby Ryken scored a career-high 33 points to lead Yankton past Harrisburg 66-61 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action, Friday in Harrisburg.
“I’m happy for Rugby,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “He’s put a lot of time in, and he’s just a competitor. He’s a great leader for us.”
Drew Ryken also had a big opening game, hitting four three-pointers on the way to 20 points.
Mac Ryken and Michael Mors each had four steals, helping the Bucks to 14 steals on the night.
“Mac had a tough assignment in (Ethan) Determan, a returning first-team all-stater. Rugby had a tough assignment in (Jacoby) Mehrman,” Haynes said. “Mors and (Cody) Oswald did a great job on their big guys, especially (Camden) Phipps.”
Determan finished with 19 points for Harrisburg (0-1). Mehrman scored 18 points. Braeden VanBockern added 11 points.
Yankton, 1-0, travels to Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.
“Washington is a super-talented team. They took Lincoln to the end tonight,” Haynes said. Lincoln beat the Warriors 60-56. “It will be a tough matchup for us because of their quickness. Hopefully we’ll find more balance offensively.”
In the JV game, Harrisburg claimed a 55-33 decision. For Yankton, Landon Potts scored 10 points and Matthew Sheldon had eight points.
Harrisburg claimed the sophomore contest 53-19. For Yankton, Sheldon had eight points and Trey Sager posted six points.
Harrisburg won the freshman ‘A’ game 63-30. For Yankton, Owen Eidsness scored 13 points. Cale Haselhorst and Carter Boomsma each had seven points.
The Tigers took the freshmen ‘B’ game 79-28. For Yankton, Sam Gokie scored 11 points and Jake Bivens had eight points.
