SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Elianna Clark and Marcus Jnofinn have been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Track Athletes of the Week.
Clark, a senior from Yankton who prepped at Gayville-Volin, set school records in the 100 (12.18) and 200 (25.17) at the Concordia Invitational. Both times rank first in the GPAC.
Clark also anchored the Lancers to a school record and victory in the 400-meter dash (49.41). That mark ranks third in the GPAC.
Jnofinn, a sophomore from Crosby, Texas, set the MMU school record in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.38. The mark ranks first in the GPAC and third in the NAIA.
Jnofinn also won the 200-meter dash in 21.36, a time that ranks second in the GPAC. He anchored the Lancers to a school-record 41.16 in the 400-meter relay, a mark that ranks first in the GPAC and sixth in the NAIA.
