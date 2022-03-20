The Mount Marty University baseball game got a win and a hard lesson in a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader split with Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mount Marty won the opener 13-2, then dropped a 9-5 decision in the nightcap.
Caid Koletzky and Ethan Wishon each had two hits for Mount Marty in the opener. Josh Roemen, David Richardson and Connor Capps each doubled. Jet Weber, Mason Townsend, Kiko Nunez and Zane Salley each had a hit in the effort.
Kyler Halverson had two hits, including a home run, for DWU. Carter Gullickson went 3-for-4. Matt Bezdicek and Daulton Wilcoxen each had a hit in the effort.
Tyler Priest went the distance, holding the Tigers without a run in the middle five innings, for the win. Jereko Martinez took the loss.
“I thought Tyler did an excellent job on the mound,” said Mount Marty head coach Andy Bernatow. “We rode his shoulders as a team until we finally got our bats going.”
Neither team scored until the fifth, when an error allowed the Tigers to get on the board. MMU answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, capped by a two-run double by Roemen.
“Today was different element as a team,” Bernatow said. “We had a heavy wind blowing in, and it took us a while to get going.”
MMU put the game out of reach with a 10-run sixth inning. Halverson’s home run to lead off the seventh set the final margin.
“I don’t know if the final score reflected the reality of how close the game was,” Bernatow said. “It was a dogfight to the end.”
In the nightcap, DWU pitcher Jacob Glovich allowed one run through seven innings in the Tigers’ victory.
“A tip of the cap to their starting pitcher. He did a good job of competing,” Bernatow said of Glovich. “He got ahead of hitters and kept our offense off the bases.”
Glovich scattered eight hits and struck out four in his eight innings of work. Three of those hits allowed came in the sixth inning, when Billy Hancock led off with a line drive off Glovich’s leg. But the sophomore got out of that frame with only one run allowed, then pitched a scoreless seventh before handing the game over to the bullpen.
Clayton Chipchase took the loss for MMU, striking out seven and allowing four runs in his five innings of work.
Wyatt Hunt went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, and Cameron Quigley had three hits for DWU. Bezdicek had two hits, including a first-inning home run, and four runs scored. Gullickson also had two hits. Bradley Skorczewski added a hit.
Hancock went 4-for-5 for Mount Marty. Koletzky and Weber each doubled and singled. Salley also had two hits. Townsend, Nunez and Tyler Linch each had a hit.
DWU scored two runs each in the first, fourth and sixth innings to build a 6-0 lead. The Lancers, after their run in the bottom of the sixth, scored four runs off Seth Christiansen in the eighth to close the gap to one, 6-5.
The Tigers responded with a three-run top of the ninth to ice the win.
“I felt like they were hungrier to not go 0-4 than we were to go 4-0,” Bernatow said. The Lancers started GPAC play 3-0, counting Sunday’s opening win. DWU was swept by Concordia on Saturday. “The fourth phase of the game is intangibles. They beat us there today, and that led to the victory.”
Mount Marty, 17-6 overall and 3-1 in the GPAC, now turns its attentions to Jamestown. The Jimmies, 11-14 overall and 0-4 in the GPAC, were picked second in the GPAC preseason poll.
“I don’t think any weekend in the GPAC is ever ‘easy,’ between unbalanced schedules and rivalries,” Bernatow said. “You have games to be ready to play, and you have to understand that mental conditioning is part of the process. You show up at 10:30 a.m. and have to put in a full day.
“It’s all meaningful baseball. You can’t give anything away for free.”
The Lancers and Jimmies play on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27. Saturday’s games will begin at 1 p.m., with Sunday’s games beginning at noon.
