VOLGA — Parker Puetz tallied three touchdowns to lead Sioux Valley to a 24-0 win over Beresford Friday night in Volga.
Puetz threw for 179 yards and two scores and added 68 rushing yards for Sioux Valley (7-1). Damian Danzeisen tallied 90 receiving yards and McKade Rentsch 83 rushing yards.
Peyton Fridrich tallied 96 ruhsing yards and Peyton VanOtterloo 87 passing yards for Beresford (5-3).
Puetz returned an interception for a touchdown for the Cossack defense. Carson Christopherson tallied 10 tackles for Sioux Valley. Landon Schurch tallied 10 tackles for Beresford.
Beresford travels to Mount Vernon-Plankinton Thursday in the first round of the 11B playoff at 6 p.m.
BERESFORD (5-3) 0 0 0 0 —0
SIOUX VALLEY (7-1) 6 6 6 6 —24
Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Lane Heimes scored seven touchdowns for Hartington-Newcastle in a 62-52 loss to Wakefield at home Friday night.
Heimes threw for 69 yards and three touchdowns and added 200 rushing yards and four scores for Hartington-Newcastle (3-5). Jake Peitz added 154 rushing yards and one score. Peitz also caught two passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Sudbeck contributed a 19-yard touchdown score.
Sudbeck recorded 14 tackles for the Hartington-Newcastle defense. Kale Korth added nine tackles.
WAKEFIELD 16 8 14 24 —62
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 6 6 14 26 —52
Bloomfield 60, Creighton 32
CREIGHTON, Neb. — A five touchdown game for Wiley Ziegler led Bloomfield to a 60-32 win over Creighton Friday night in Creighton.
Ziegler tallied 109 rushing yards and touchdowns of 3, 8, 4 and 53 yards on the ground for Bloomfield. Ziegler added a 69-yard punt return touchdown. Braeden Guenther threw for 282 yards and three touhcdowns. Layne Warrior brought in 242 yards and three scores (47, 50, 54 yards). Guenther added a three-yard rushing score.
Brody Eggers threw three touchdowns to three different receivers for Creighton. Caleb Smith, Taylor Nilson and Ty Diedrichsen hauled in passes from Eggers for scores. Eggers added a five-yard touchdown rushing. Nilson added a 74-yard kickoff return score.
Warrior broke the season record in receiving yards at Bloomfield this season. Guenther also broke the passing yards in a season and game records for the Bees.
Bloomfield hosts Wausa at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the playoff. Creighton is at Pender at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wagner 28, Jim River 16
MENNO —Dustin Honomichl threw two scores in a Wagner 28-16 win over Jim River Friday night in Menno.
Honomichl threw for 77 yards and two scores of 2 and 30 yards for Wagner. Chris Nelson caught the two-yard touchdown throw and ran one in from one yard out to score a second of the game. Toby Zephier hauled in the 30-yard score.
Logan Sayler scored both touchdowns for Jim River, running one in from one yard out and catching a 14 yard throw from Turner Nicholson. Dawson Bietz threw for 168 yards and Sayler finished with 96 receiving yards.
Nolan Dvorak returned an interception for a touchdown for Wagner.
Wagner is at Groton Area at 7 p.m. Thursday.
