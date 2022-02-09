SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt outscored Mount Marty 69-30 through three quarters and coasted to a 76-52 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Hayden Heimensen posted 14 points and four assists for Dordt (21-6, 14-5 GPAC). Ashtyn Veerbeek had 11 points and eight rebounds. Karly Gustafson and Janie Schoonhoven each had 10 points in the victory.
For Mount Marty (2-24, 1-18 GPAC), Alexsis Kemp led the way with 11 points, going 3-of-4 from three-point range. Eve Millar and Macy Kempf each scored 10 points, with Kempf recording seven reobunds.
Mount Marty finishes the road portion of its schedule on Saturday at Northwestern. Start time is set for 2 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (2-24)
Eve Millar 3-8 4-6 10, Kayla Jacobson 0-5 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 1-6 0-0 3, Camryn Krogman 1-5 0-0 2, Macy Kempf 5-7 0-0 10, Alana Bergland 1-1 0-0 3, Carlie Wetzel 1-6 0-0 2, Alexsis Kemp 3-6 2-2 11, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-2 2, Jaiden Hartl 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-2 2-2 2, Jessica Niles 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 3-5 1-2 7, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-58 9-14 52.
DORDT (21-6)
Hayden Heimensen 5-7 3-5 14, Bailey Beckman 2-5 0-1 4, Mya Chmielkewski 3-8 0-0 7, Ashtyn Veerbeek 4-7 2-2 11, Karly Gustafson 4-8 2-2 10, Macey Nielson 1-2 2-2 4, Olivia Ritter 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Sievers 1-3 1-2 3, McKenna Klecker 1-2 0-0 3, Maggie Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Postma 1-4 0-0 2, Faith Van Holland 3-4 0-0 8, Janie Schoonhoven 3-3 4-4 10. TOTALS: 28-55 14-18 76.
MOUNT MARTY 9 13 8 22 — 52
DORDT 27 20 22 7 — 76
Three-Pointers: DU 6-21 (Van Holland 2-3, Heimensen 1-3, Chmielewski 1-4, Veerbeek 1-1, Klecker 1-2, Gustafson 0-1, Nielson 0-1, Ritter 0-1, Sievers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Postma 0-3), MMU 5-19 (Kemp 3-4, Berndt 1-2, Bergland 1-1, Millar 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Wetzel 0-3, Twedt 0-1, Jarovski 0-2). Rebounds: DU 46 (Veerbeek 8), MMU 27 (Kempf 7). Assists: DU 13 (Heimensen 4), MMU 8 (Jacobson 2, Otkin 2). Steals: MMU 6 (Millar 2, Krogman 2), DU 6. Blocked Shots: DU 6 (Veerbeek 2, Gustafson 2), MMU 1 (Niles). Turnovers: DU 14, MMU 8. Personal Fouls: MMU 15, DU 13. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.