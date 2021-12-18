PARKSTON — Abby Hohn finished with a double-double to lead Parkston past Lennox 51-34 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Hohn finished with game-highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Allison Ziebart posted 12 points and four assists. Faith Oakley added 10 points in the victory.
Dani Highum led Lennox with 13 points and eight rebounds. Alicia Ruud added eight points.
Parkston, 4-0, travels to Parker on Tuesday. Lennox, 2-3, travels to Canton on Monday.
LENNOX (2-3) 8 8 8 10 — 34
PARKSTON (4-0) 11 8 15 17 — 51
AC-DC 42, Scotland 25
SCOTLAND — Andes Central-Dakota Christian built a 26-9 halftime lead on the way to a 42-25 victory over Scotland in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Josie Brouwer scored a game-high 16 points and had five steals for AC-DC. Allison Muckey had nine points and four steals for the Thunder.
For Scotland, Jenna Vitek scored eight points and had four steals. Trinity Bietz pulled down 11 rebounds and Delanie Van Driel added nine rebounds for the Highlanders.
AC-DC, 4-0, hosts Gregory on Jan. 4 in Lake Andes. Scotland, 2-2, hosts Burke on Tuesday.
AC-DC won the JV game 42-22.
AC-DC (4-0) 15 11 9 7 — 42
SCOTLAND (2-2) 3 6 6 10 — 25
Bon Homme 51, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 38
TRIPP — Bon Homme outscored Tripp-Delmont-Armour 21-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a 51-38 victory over the Nighthawks in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Erin Heusinkveld finished with a game-high 20 points for Bon Homme. Jurni Vavruska posted 10 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Bures had 11 rebounds and Camille Sykora added three steals in the victory.
Hannah Stremick led TDA with 14 points. Megan Reiner added 12 points.
Bon Homme travels to Winner on Dec. 28. TDA hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday in Tripp.
BON HOMME (1-2) 11 5 13 21 — 51
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (0-3) 5 4 17 12 — 38
