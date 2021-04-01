Mount Marty’s softball team picked up a pair of home wins over non-conference opponent Dakota State Thursday afternoon at Sertoma Park in Yankton.
Lancers took game one 3-1 and game two 8-1. Mount Marty (14-9 overall, 5-3 in GPAC) has won four games in a row after sweeping two games at Dordt University Monday.
“I thought they played well,” Lancer head coach Tate Bruckner said. “It’s been a roller coaster season. I think it’s what happens when you don’t get to play for over a year and a half. I saw some good things today, we’re really proud of their effort and I thought they competed at a high level.”
The Lancers fell behind 1-0 in game one after Dakota State’s (6-16, 0-4) Lia Chan hit a sacrifice fly off Lancer pitcher Maureena Vornhagen in the top of the second inning.
Mount Marty responded in the bottom of the third when shortshop Emma Burns laced a double to left center field, scoring Abigail Thomas from third.
The game stayed tied up at one until the bottom of the sixth inning. Mount Marty started the inning out with a single by pinch hitter Molly McCloud. McCloud was thrown out during the next at-bat, but Burns beat out a relay throw to first to reach base.
Burns stole second and advanced to third on the throw, putting herself 60 feet away from breaking the tie.
The Lancers next batter, Karlee Arnold, broke the tie by sending a pitch over the centerfield fence for a 2-run home run. Mount Marty loaded the bases following the home run, but weren’t able to muster up another run.
Jill Orwig struck out two in the top of the seventh, and sealed a 3-1 win for the Lancers. Vornhagen recorded eight strike outs and gave up one run over four innings. Orwig added four more strikeouts in her three innings of work, and picked up the win.
The second game started out much quicker for the Lancers. Mount Marty’s Tara Oren walked, followed by a Burns single put two runners on for Arnold. The senior recorded a two-run double to put the Lancers ahead and a couple batters later, Sami Noble drove in Arnold on a single. Mount Marty held a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Thomas led off the second inning with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on the following at bat and scored on a sacrifice fly by Oren to give the Lancers a four-run lead after two innings.
The Trojans got on the board in the fourth inning, as Alexus Foster hit an RBI single. The Lancers added three runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Arnold hitting her second two-run double of the game and Noble recording the run scoring single to make it 7-1 Lancers.
Oren added an RBI single in the fifth to put the game at an 8-1 advantage where it would end. Arnold drove in four runs in the second game and six for the day. Kaylee Rogers pitched the complete game in game two, giving up one run and striking out four batters.
The Lancers are at York College for a double-header Monday afternoon, with first pitch of game one scheduled for noon.
I think we just have to stay focused every day,” Bruckner said. “We’re really big on taking advantage of each day, because after last year, it’s kind of ‘hey be inspired today and play hard today.’ I think we’re trying to build and peak at the rught time and hopefully we keep having success and keep working hard and good things will happen.”
