SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Harms, honored for the sixth time in her career, averaged 1.43 blocks and 2.43 kills per set through South Dakota’s last week of league play. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native totaled 17 kills and 10 blocks over the two-game span. Her 145 blocks this season sits at second in the league and ranks 17th nationally. She holds the USD program records in the rally scoring era for assisted blocks, solo blocks, and total blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.