SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota earned its first Summit League victory of the season with a 5-2 women’s tennis dual win over Western Illinois on Wednesday morning inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Coyotes secured the doubles point by winning two of the three doubles matches then clinched the match by taking four of the six singles matches.
Bea Havlickova and Eesha Varma quickly won 6-1 at No. 3 doubles and Paige Alter and Grace Chadick secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Chadick, a sophomore, made it 2-0 South Dakota with her 13th singles win of the season, this one a 6-0, 6-0 blanking at No. 3 singles.
Sydney Weinberg, a senior, earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles to give the Coyotes a 3-0 team lead in the match.
Havlickova, a sophomore, notched her 11th individual victory of the season with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles and clinch the team win for South Dakota.
Alter, a senior, followed with her 12th win of the season, a 6-3, 6-0 triumph at No. 4 singles.
“Nice and much need league win over WIU today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We got pushed and fought through a tough doubles point and then relaxed a lot.
“Great job by Syd, Bea, Grace and Paige getting up quick and winning quick to clinch the match fast. We know what we need to do coming up in our remaining matches to make the tournament. This is a good start and hopefully we can keep playing well.”
South Dakota (3-11, 1-2) will travel to Denver to face the Pioneers on Sunday for a 10:30 a.m. (CT) match.
