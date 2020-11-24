VERMILLION — If there was ever a year to boast a veteran squad heading into a season, it would be 2020.
Those aren’t the cards Todd Lee was dealt, however.
Instead, the South Dakota head men’s basketball coach was left to sort through a strange offseason and preseason with a young roster that hasn’t been able to spend much time together on the court.
“While I feel really good about the guys and the team, we are younger,” said Lee, who enters his third season at the helm in Vermillion.
Ideally, you’d want a more experienced squad that would have already boasted established chemistry, but that’s not the case at USD, where 11 of the players on the roster didn’t suit up for the Coyotes last season.
“This is probably not the best situation to be in when you’ve got a young team, because you haven’t been around them as much and haven’t had many practices,” Lee said.
South Dakota graduated four starters from last season’s team that went 20-12 and lost in the first round of the Summit League tournament. There were then opportunities available for the Coyotes to play in a post-season tournament, but all of those — just as everything was in March — were canceled.
That wound still hasn’t healed, according to senior Stanley Umude.
“It took a while,” he said. “It’s not really healed yet, still.”
Following a summer filled with COVID-19-related restrictions, the Coyotes were unable to develop much of a routine during preseason practices — Lee estimated they missed a third of them, as a team. Four different players missed time due to being in quarantine after being deemed a close contact and another was still back in his native Australia dealing with COVID concerns.
As a result, the team had to ‘ad lib and adjust,’ according to Lee.
“But our guys have done a great job, and so has our staff, in dealing with what we’ve had to deal with,” he said.
The task now is bringing everyone together.
Exactly half (8) of the roster (16) is newcomers and Umude is the only player who saw more than 13 minutes per game last season.
“It’s going to be different, but we have lots of guys that do a lot of things,” said Umude, who averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds a season ago.
Here’s what the Coyotes lost from last season: 68 percent of their scoring, 56 percent of their rebounding and 69 percent of their assists.
“I feel like it shouldn’t be too hard as far as figuring out how to score,” Umude said. “We have a good system, we trust our coaches, and we’re going to run everything hard.”
Also back this season are: Senior Ty Chisom (4.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 13 minutes/game), sophomore Hunter Goodrick (3.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 12 minutes/game), sophomore Kruz Perrott-Hunt (1.5 ppg, 10 minutes/game) and sophomore Tasos Kamateros (2.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 6 minutes/game).
The Coyotes will get an immediate boast from three transfers who redshirted last season: A.J. Plitzuweit (Augustana), Kanon Koster (Nebraska-Kearney) and Brady Heiman (Nebraska).
There are also five other transfers who were added over the offseason: Juniors Boogie Anderson (Scottsdale CC), Xavier Fuller (Scottsdale CC), Rapid City native Mason Archambault (Gillette College) and Damani Hayes (S.D. School of Mines), along with sophomore D.J. Dial (Saddleback College).
There are also three other new freshmen faces: Sioux Falls native Max Burchill, Edin Smjecanin (Bosnia & Herzegovina) and Nikola Zizic (Montenegro).
What will this team look like?
“This team is very athletic and very fast, and we’re very young, and everyone has that hunger,” Chisom said.
“Everyone wants to play hard, especially the new guys coming in. It’s very fun; it’s going to be a very exciting season.”
It all starts with Umude, though. The 6-foot-6 Texas native is a two-time all-Summit League selection.
“He’ll be judged at how many games we win, what kind of leader is, do we compete at the top of the league and get into the league tournament and compete for a championship,” Lee said.
“And that’s the way he should be judged.”
Great players, Lee added, want to win and what to do whatever it takes to win. The Coyotes need to improve on the defensive end, and that starts with Umude, the coach added.
“I expect Stan to do whatever it takes to win,” Lee said.
Umude’s role, he said, may change on a game to game basis, whether it be as a facilitator or as a defensive stopper or as a scorer.
“As far as I look at it, is doing anything I can to get us the win,” he said.
With so many inexperienced players behind Umude, the Coyotes may look quite a bit different at the start of the Summit League season than they do at the start of the season.
“We are a younger team, inexperienced, we do have a big learning curve, but we also have a big improvement curve,” Lee said.
