ELK POINT — Lexi Unruh scored 21 points as Sioux Falls Christian ran past Elk Point-Jefferson 48-25 in girls’ basketball action Friday night in Elk Point.
Ellie Lems added 11 points and five rebounds for S.F. Christian (3-0), while Kylah VanDonkersgoed pulled down eight rebounds and Maddie DeJong had seven rebounds.
For EPJ (1-3), Josie Curry tallied six points and eight rebounds, Emma Scarmon had six points and five rebounds, and Nora Kastning hauled in 12 rebounds.
EPJ plays Viborg-Hurley next Tuesday in Hurley.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (3-0) 17 9 10 12 — 48
ELK POINT-JEFF. (1-3) 5 8 5 7 — 25
Hanson 57, Menno 55
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson edged Menno 57-55 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Annalyse Weber posted 19 points and Alyssa Moschell had 10 points for Hanson (2-1). Mekiah Campbell added nine points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Morgan Edelman led Menno (2-1) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jesse Munkvold had seven rebounds.
Hanson travels to Mitchell to face Avon on Monday. Menno faces Platte-Geddes in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28.
MENNO (2-1) 16 11 15 13 — 55
HANSON (2-1) 6 21 17 13 — 57
Viborg-Hurley 50, Irene-Wakonda 34
WAKONDA — Viborg-Hurley pulled away in the second half to beat Irene-Wakonda 50-34 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Viborg-Hurley outscored the Eagles 28-12 in the second half after the teams were tied 22-22 at the break.
Sydney Voss led Viborg-Hurley (3-0) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Denae Mach posted 10 points. Coral Mason added eight points and six rebounds in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda (1-3), Nora O’Malley led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Emma Marshall posted nine points, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Madison Orr had seven rebounds and two blocked shots in the effort.
Both teams host Elk Point-Jefferson next, Viborg-Hurley on Dec. 22 in Hurley and Irene-Wakonda on Dec. 29 in Wakonda.
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-0) 13 9 11 17 — 50
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-3) 9 13 2 10
Parkston 61, Chamberlain 38
PARKSTON — Emma Yost tallied a double-double as Parkston out-scored Chamberlain 32-11 in the second half in a 61-38 girls’ basketball victory Friday night in Parkston.
Yost had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Allison Ziebart recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and six assists.
Also for Parkston (2-0), Brielle Bruening had six points and seven rebounds, and Faith Oakley recorded six points and five rebounds.
In the loss for Chamberlain (1-1), Emma Powers tallied 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jayna Handel had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Parkston visits Lennox today (Saturday) and Chamberlain hosts Kimball-White Lake next Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (1-1) 13 14 4 7 — 38
PARKSTON (2-0) 11 18 19 13 — 61
Bloomfield 53, Neligh-Oakdale 38
NELIGH, Neb. — Bloomfield built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 53-38 victory over Neligh-Oakdale in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Brynn Bargman finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Madison Abbenahus added 11 points and four steals in the victory.
Bloomfield, 3-1, travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday. Neligh-Oakdale plays in the Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.
BLOOMFIELD (3-1) 11 17 11 14 — 53
NELIGH-OAKDALE (1-5) 9 6 12 11 — 38
LCC 65, Plainview 55
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built an 18-6 lead after one quarter and held on for a 65-55 victory over Plainview in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
No statistics were reported for LCC.
Freshman Abbie Kromarek led Plainview with 17 points. Peace Akinnigbagbe had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Tera Boyer added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
LCC, 3-3, hosts Bloomfield on Tuesday. Plainview, 4-3, travels to Elkhorn Valley today (Saturday).
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (3-3) 18 15 11 21 — 65
PLAINVIEW (4-3) 6 16 17 16 — 55
Crofton 83, Creighton 37
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Lacey Sprakel recorded 17 points and nine rebounds, and got plenty of help, as Crofton cruised past Creighton 83-37 in girls’ basketball action Friday night in Creighton, Nebraska.
Alexis Folkers added 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals for Crofton (7-0), while Caitlin Guenther had 14 points and four rebounds. Kaley Einrem recorded 13 points, eight assists and six steals, while Blair Jordan had 10 points, four assists and six steals.
For Creighton (2-3), Maycee Zimmerer scored 18 points, Bryna Fanta had six points, and Grace Van metre and Averi Diedrichsen both scored four points.
Creighton hosts Niobrara-Verdigre today (Saturday) and Crofton will host O’Neill next Tuesday.
CROFTON (7-0) 28 15 25 15 — 83
CREIGHTON (2-3) 12 6 16 3 — 37
Platte-Geddes 53, Gregory 40
GREGORY — Platte-Geddes built a 30-17 halftime lead on the way to a 53-40 victory over Gregory in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Cadence Van Zee led Platte-Geddes with 12 points and nine rebounds. Karly VanDerWerff netted 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hadley Hanson scored nine points and Baleigh Nachtigal added five steals in the victory.
Jesse Jo Vanderwerff led Gregory with 23 points. Brooklyn Kenzy had 15 rebounds.
Platte-Geddes travels to Freeman today (Saturday), the last of a four-game road trip to open the season. Gregory hosts North Central (Nebraska) on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-2) 19 11 11 12 — 53
GREGORY (0-3) 9 8 8 15 — 40
