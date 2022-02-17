OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield was sitting in fourth after the opening day of Class C competition at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Omaha.
Aquinas Catholic led Class C with 68 points, followed by Milford (49), Valentine (41) and Crofton-Bloomfield (40).
Four Crofton-Bloomfield wrestlers advanced to the semifinals with two wins on Thursday: Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160) and Jared Janssen (220). Hudson Barger (120), Garret Buschkamp (170), Ty Tramp (195) and Paxton Bartels (285) each lost first-round matches.
Both Hartington Cedar Catholic wrestlers, Braeden Kleinschmit (132) and Conner Hochstein (145) lost first-round matches, as did both wrestlers from Ponca, Dalton Anderson (126) and Aiden Cooke (170), and Quad County Northeast’s Kolby Casey (195).
Class C competition continues today (Friday) with first and second consolation matches at 9:30 a.m., followed by semifinal and third round consolation matches at 5 p.m. Crofton will also have two girls begin their competition today at 12:30 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
