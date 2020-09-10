WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic won a decisive 25-11, 25-16 sweep over Wakefield in the Wakefield Tournament on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Laney Kathol and Brynn Wortmann lead the Trojans with five kills each. Cady Uttecht also finished with seven assists and Makenna Noecker had a match-high seven digs in the victory. For Wakefield, Hayden Ekberg ended the night with two kills.
The Wakefield Tournament will resume on Saturday. Cedar Catholic currently holds a 2-1 record at the Tournament.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (4-4) 25 25
WAKEFIELD (3-6) 11 16
Pierce 2, Cedar Catholic 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. – Pierce finished the second round of the Wakefield Tournament with a clean 25-18, 25-12 sweep over the Cedar Catholic Trojans on Thursday night in prep volleyball actions.
Sophomore Laney Kathol had team-high six kills for the Trojans, while Olivia Hamilton ended the match with four assists. Brynn Wortmann would also have three kills for Cedar Catholic in the loss.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (4-5) 18 12
PIERCE (2-3) 25 25
Cedar Catholic 2, LCC 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. – The Cedar Catholic Trojans finished their final match of the Wakefield Tournament with a 25-15, 25-14 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Brynn Wortmann finished the match with six kills and Megan Heimes led the Trojans in the victory with four assists and seven digs. Teammate Makenna Noecker also had four kills for Cedar Catholic, while Laney Kathol ended the night with eight digs.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-5) 25 25
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLE. (5-3) 15 14
Other Matches
Wynot 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — The Wynot Blue Devils swept the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Karley Heimes dominated the match with 11 kills and 12 digs for the Blue Devils, while Edyn Sudbeck posted nine kills and 13 digs. Chloe Heimes also passed out 15 assists for Wynot, who moves to 6-0 on the year.
For the Cougars, Rachel Christensen led a strong defensive effort with 32 digs, and teammate Delana Mach had three kills and 20 digs.
Wynot will look to continue their undefeated season next Tuesday when they travel to Bloomfield. Viborg-Hurley, meanwhile, will look for their first win next Tuesday where they will face undefeated Gayville-Volin in Viborg.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-4) 11 8 11
WYNOT (6-0) 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.