Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 6:12 am
The Mount Marty track and field staff has added a former All-American to its track and field coaching staff.
And they didn’t have to look far.
Seth Wiebelhaus, who completed his outstanding career with the Lancers this past May, has been hired as an assistant coach for the track and field program, announced today (Tuesday).
"We hope Lancer Nation is as excited as we are to have Seth as a member of our coaching staff. He has been the face of our program these past few years and now he will have the opportunity to be the face of our program for many more years to come,” said Dan Fitzsimmons head track and field coach. “His passion for our sport and his love for Mount Marty is an invaluable asset to our program; the many student/athletes he will serve; as well as the Mount Marty and Yankton communities."
Wiebelhaus capped his collegiate competitive career with a fifth place finish in the decathlon at the NAIA Track and Field Championships. He also earned All-American honors indoors in the decathlon during his career.
The 2023 honoree of Mount Marty's Albert Fernandez Champions of Character award, Wiebelhaus was the MVP of the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. He was also the MMU Male Athlete of the Year in 2022.
Prior to his Lancer career, Wiebelhaus was a standout in both track and field and cross country at Hartington (Nebraska) Cedar Catholic.
