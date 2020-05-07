How would Hunter Kotrous describe his basketball journey?
He doesn’t hesitate.
‘Crazy,’ he said.
And he’s got a point.
Kotrous, the 6-foot-10 senior center on the Yankton High School boys’ basketball team, has already endured quite a few obstacles in his hoops career.
A knee injury kept him off the court from early in his freshman season until January of his sophomore season. And then there was the controversial ending in the semifinals of the state tournament during his junior season, and then the coronavirus pandemic cut short his senior season.
“The way it ended at state that year (junior season) was pretty crazy, and this year it was a fun ride while it lasted,” Kotrous said Thursday.
“We can’t do anything about it, but I had a good time with the guys.”
His journey will now continue with a new group of teammates.
Kotrous recently committed to Mount Marty College in Yankton to play basketball for the Lancers.
Not only is Kotrous a true 6-foot-10 center with a smooth shot from the outside, he really only played two full seasons of varsity basketball in high school.
“The very intriguing thing about Hunter; and you hear this a lot, is that I don’t even think he’s scratched the surface on who he could be,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Lorensen said.
There’s also the fact that Kotrous’ body is still catching up to his height, the coach added.
“If he can continue to progress at the rate he has, we are extremely optimistic that he can be a player that people will look back and think, ‘Why is he at Mount Marty?’ Lorensen said.
As a junior for the Bucks, Kotrous averaged 5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and then he averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior. He also shot 51 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw during his senior season — the Bucks (17-4) were the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
“Every year I got more comfortable and would always work on things,” Kotrous said. “My coaches always told me, if I keep working hard, I’m only going to get better.”
Kotrous will join a Mount Marty program that was 20-12 last season in Lorensen’s first season in Yankton. He also joins Lincoln Jordre, a 6-foot-9 forward who transferred from Northern State (a Sully Buttes graduate), as newcomers to the Lancer frontcourt.
“Lincoln coming here might be the absolute best thing for Hunter,” Lorensen said. “Now Hunter will have a guy who is two years stronger and physically mature who can teach him the ropes.”
The opportunity to continue his basketball career in Yankton was something Kotrous said intrigued him.
“I thought it’d be cool to stay here,” said Kotrous, who received interest from a number of Division II and NAIA schools in the region. “We have a really good fan base in Yankton.”
