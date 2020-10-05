SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland’s Dalton Tremayne was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
Tremayne, a junior from Ponca, Nebraska, had four returns on the day, helping set up the Warrior offense. He had two kickoff returns for 72 yards, including a 56-yard return that he nearly broke for a touchdown. He had two punt returns for 46 yards, including a long of 25 yards. He also had two catches offensively in the Warriors’ 56-3 rout of Briar Cliff.
