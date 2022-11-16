The Mount Marty Lancers put up a valiant effort against the defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Briar Cliff Chargers, but the Chargers made enough plays down the stretch to defeat the Lancers 80-76 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Wednesday.

“At the end the day when you have the defending GPAC champs coming to your gym, what (the score) proved is that we can step on the floor and compete with anybody that we play every single night as long as we stay disciplined,” Lancers head coach Collin Authier said. “We’ve got to clean up our execution. We got to continue to work and put pieces of the puzzle together.”

