The Mount Marty Lancers put up a valiant effort against the defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Briar Cliff Chargers, but the Chargers made enough plays down the stretch to defeat the Lancers 80-76 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Wednesday.
“At the end the day when you have the defending GPAC champs coming to your gym, what (the score) proved is that we can step on the floor and compete with anybody that we play every single night as long as we stay disciplined,” Lancers head coach Collin Authier said. “We’ve got to clean up our execution. We got to continue to work and put pieces of the puzzle together.”
One of those pieces of the puzzle is freshman Tash Lunday, who led the Lancers with 33 points and 12 rebounds in the contest. The Lancers had the advantage on the glass, outrebounding Briar Cliff 29-19. However, Briar Cliff was able to get 14 second-chance points off seven offensive rebounds.
“That’s what the game was: offensive rebounds,” Authier said. “That’s not valuing the possession well enough. That’s where we’ve got to clean (things) up, get back in the gym, and get ready to work.”
The Lancers took a 14-0 run to lead 50-38 five minutes into the second half. Still, Briar Cliff responded and took the lead, 62-61, with 9:26 remaining in the contest.
Things got tight down the stretch, but the Lancers had a chance to get the lead back down 78-76 with 24.8 seconds left. Mount Marty’s Josh Arlt got called for a charge driving to the rim to try to tie the game.
“We wanted to get a good possession,” Authier said. “We knew they were coming off and doubling. We wanted to try to be able to play inside out. I liked the execution. Tough call. It’s not Josh’s fault by any means at all, But I liked the idea and the concept of what we were working on what we’re going to go with.”
Mount Marty started each half effectively offensively. MMU jumped out to an early 13-5 lead in the first half, and took the 14-0 run in the second half. Authier said the next step for the team is to not get into lulls offensively after good starts.
“That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” he said. “With a young and inexperienced group (we are) trying to prevent those offensive scoring lulls and mental lapses. I’ve got to do a better job as a coach to try to put our guys in a better position to prevent that. That’s what you watch film and break down to continue to put these pieces of the puzzle together.”
Lunday echoed what his coach was saying as far as putting the pieces of the puzzle together.
“(When we are) getting everyone involved in the flow, it’s hard to guard because it all matches perfectly together,” he said. “We’re missing a couple pieces to the puzzle that will set us over the edge. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Lunday shot 12-20 from the field and made two three-pointers, an area that he has been practicing on getting better at.
“The difference between me being a good player and elite player is if I can hit a three and get my shot going,” Lunday said. “In the early(-season) games, I haven’t been shooting the best. I’ve been in the gym a little bit more practicing my threes. That opens it up so I can drive a little bit more and create for my teammates.”
With putting the pieces of the puzzle together, Authier pointed to one area where his team needs to improve on the defensive end.
“Discipline,” he said. “We left our feet too many times for ball fix. We didn’t close out all the time on the right shoulder. We let (players on Briar Cliff) do some things that we (didn’t want them to do). We knew those were strengths for them. Credit to their team for being able to (make us undisciplined).”
The Lancers will get an opportunity to play a more disciplined brand of basketball Saturday as they hit the road to take on the Hastings Broncos. Game time is set for 3:45 p.m.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.