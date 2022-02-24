COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – South Dakota volleyball team members Madison Harms and Elizabeth Juhnke will be part of over 200 athletes attending the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team Open Program to be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center on Feb. 25-27.
The Women’s National Team Open Program (WNTOP), formerly known as the Open Tryout, is a part of the selection process for the U.S Women’s National Team, NCAA Elite Athlete List, and 2022 Collegiate National Team.
Led by U.S. Women’s Head Coach Karch Kiraly, the Women’s National Team staff and volleyball coaches from around the country, athletes will participate in skill-specific activities and match play throughout the Open Program.
Juhnke, who competed in this event in 2019, is in her third year in the Coyote volleyball program and is a three-time All-Summit League first-team selection. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, led the Summit League in total kills (461) and kills per set (3.97). The six-rotation player also contributed 347 digs, 56 total blocks along with 23 service aces and 37 assists.
Harms, also a third year member of the Coyote volleyball program, set a single season school record with a .409 hitting percentage, a total thank ranked second in the Summit and was the sixth-highest total in Summit League history. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native, totaled career-bests of 257 kills and 2.52 kills per set. She also ranked second in the Summit League in blocks per set at 1.19.
“I am really excited for Elizabeth and Madison to have the opportunity to attend the USAVB Open Program this weekend,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “This is such a unique opportunity to train and compete against some of the best competition in the country and represent South Dakota at that level.
“Through COVID, this opportunity was not available, so I am excited that it is open again and that these two are able to join. It is so incredible that USD continues to support our student athletes in this manner!”
The 2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team (WCNT) will train on June 19-25 in Anaheim, Calif., alongside U.S. Women’s National Team athletes and staff. This immersive training experience will help accelerate the development of top collegiate athletes and give athletes an inside look at the culture and training of Olympic gold medalists.
