Due to Monday’s poor conditions, several area schools have altered their schedules.
— Yankton Middle School has cancelled all athletic and fine arts activities for Monday, including boys’ and girls’ basketball against Brandon Valley. Those games will not be made up.
— The Elkhorn Valley at Niobrara-Verdigre basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Monday, will be played on Monday, Feb. 8, in Niobrara, Nebraska.
— The Spirit Lake, Iowa, at Dakota Valley girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled.
— The Tri County Northeast at Walthill basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Wynot girls’ basketball game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
