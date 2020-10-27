NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Madison Lady Bulldogs held on for the 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers on Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Rachel Rosenquist posted 20 kills and 28 digs in the loss, while Logan Miller handed out 45 assists for Dakota Valley. Taylor Wilshire also had 26 digs in the loss.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Abby Brooks finished with 20 kills while Sophia Vandenbosch had 15 kills along with 26 digs. Teammate Audrey Nelson also finished with 10 kills in the victory while Kylie Krusemark posted 47 assists.
Dakota Valley will now be the top seed in the Region 4A Tournament. Madison will be the second seed in the Region 5A Tournament.
MADISON (14-4) 25 27 16 22 15
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-5) 23 25 25 25 11
Scotland 3, Menno 2
MENNO – The Scotland Lady Highlanders won a tough 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9 victory over the Menno Wolves on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Delanie Van Driel led the Lady Highlanders with 16 kills and Rylee Conraad carried the offense with 36 assists. Kennedy Bietz also finished with 10 kills and Bailey Vitek led defensively with 10 digs.
For the Wolves, Jesse Munkolv posted 11 kils and 27 digs while Kylie Harriman with 11 assists and 27 digs. Kaylie Schempp also finished with 13 digs in the loss.
Scotland will play a final match against Wagner on Friday. Menno, meanwhile, will host AC/DC on Thursday.
SCOTLAND (8-6) 25 15 25 22 15
MENNO (8-12) 16 25 18 25 9
Ethan 3, Platte-Geddes 2
PLATTE – The Ethan Rustlers won a tough 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6 victory over the Platte-G3eddes Black Panthers in their last regular season match on Tuesday night.
Bella Nesheim finished with a dominate 23 kills and 32 digs to lead the Rustlers in the victory. Lexi lingemann also finished with 33 digs, while Ava Lingemann handed out 41 assists. Also in the victory, Hannah Bartscher posted 10 kills to go along with 40 digs.
For the Black Panthers, Caden VanZee posted 17 kills while Avery DeVries passed out 34 assists. Regan Hoffman also had 24 digs in the loss and teammate Karly VanDerWerff posted 14 kills.
Ethan will play in the Region 4B Tournament. Platte-Geddes will play in the Region 6B Tournament.
ETHAN (11-10) 26 25 21 18 15
PLATTE-GEDDES (16-7) 24 18 25 25 6
Vermillion Triangular
Gayville-Volin 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Kayla VanOsdel posted 16 kills and 11 digs to lead Gayville-Volin past Vermillion 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Keeley Larson had 33 assists and 16 digs, and Samantha Olson posted 12 kills for Gayville-Volin. Molly Larson finished with 32 digs and Ayla Dimmer added 30 digs in the victory.
For Vermillion, Sydney Stockwell posted seven kills and 16 digs, and Eva Knutson had seven kills and 11 digs to lead the way. Claire Doty finished with 20 assists, Shandie Ludwig had 45 digs and Brooklyn Voss added six kills for the Tanagers.
Gayville-Volin takes on Bon Homme on Thursday. Vermillion now turns its attention to the Region 4A Tournament, beginning on Nov. 3.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 25 25 25
VERMILLION 14 14 17
Gayville-Volin 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
VERMILLION — Kayla VanOsdel posted 19 kills and 20 digs to power Gayville-Volin past Elk Point-Jefferson 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Samantha Olson posted 12 kills and Keeley Larson had 34 assists for Gayville-Volin. Molly Larson posted 37 digs and Jadyn Hubbard added 23 digs in the victory.
For EPJ, Addison Stabe posted 13 assists, 15 digs and two ace serves. Josie Curry finished with 12 kills. Sophie Giorgio had 11 assists and 16 digs, and Alyssa Chytka added 28 digs for the Huskies.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 25 25 25
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 19 17 17
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Vermillion 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Maddie Hammitt posted nine kills and Alyssa Chytka posted 32 digs to lead EPJ. Sophie Giorgio finished with 10 assists and 22 digs. Addison Stabe had nine assists and 27 digs, Josie Curry had six kills and two blocks, and McKenzie Stone added six kills and eight digs in the victory.
For Vermillion, Claire Doty posted eight kills, 30 assists and 12 digs to lead the way. Shandie Ludwig had 41 assists. Brooklyn Voss posted 13 kills, Sydney Stockwell had eight kills and 33 digs, and Eva Knutson added six kills, two blocks and 15 digs in the effort.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 25 14 25 25
VERMILLION 20 14 21 23
Other Matches
Freeman 3, Alcester-Hudson 1
ALCESTER – The Freeman Flyers finished the season on a seven match winning streak including a 15-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-9 victory over the Alcester-Hudson Cubs on Tuesday night in Alcester.
Rijjy Peterson finished with a dominate 16 kills and 27 digs in the victory for Freeman. Kate Miller also finished with seven kills and 25 digs, while Cara Maske handed 30 assists to go along with 20 digs.
Both teams will now prepare for the Region 5B Tournament.
FREEMAN (15-6) 15 25 27 25
ALCESTER-HUDSON (13-12) 25 23 25 9
Howard 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
HOWARD – The Howard Tigers snapped a four-match losing streak with a 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20 over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles in Howard on Tuesday night.
Aleya Kizer dominated the net with 15 kills and teammate Emma Rudebusch handed out 14 assists in the victory for Howard. Kaitlin Schlim also finished with 15 digs while Mia Glanzer handed out 13 assists for the Tigers.
In the loss, Nora O’Malley ha dnine kills and Emma Orr handed out 17 assists. Defensively for Eagles, Willa Freeman finished with 34 digs and Emma McDonald had 18 digs.
Irene-Wakonda will now play Region 5B Tournament while Howard will play in the Region 4B Tournament.
IRENE-WAKONDA (9-14) 18 25 15 20
HOWARD (8-12) 25 19 25 25
Wagner 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0
WAGNER – The Wagner Red Raiders finished off their regular season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-9 victory over the Tripp-Delmont/Armour Nighthawks on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Abby Brunsing led the Red Raiders to victory with 12 kills and 23 digs in the match. Teammate Macy Koupal handed out 21 assists, while Madi Knebel finished with 13 digs. Avari Bruguier also had eight kills in the victory.
For the Nighthawks, Hannah Stremick finished with eight kills to go along with 12 digs and 18 assists. Gracey Schatz posted 12 kills and Ally Bertram finished with 11 digs.
Both teams have now completed their regular season with Tuesday’s match.
TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR (8-11) 16 21 9
WAGNER (9-5) 25 25 25
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Centerville 0
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies ended a dominant regular season with an equally dominate 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 victory over the Centerville Tornadoes on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Julia Weber led the Huskies with 14 kills and 10 digs while Kerrigan Schultz passed out 25 assists to go along with 12 digs. Also in the victory, Taylor Schallenkamp posted seven kills and Chloe Schmitt posted six kills.
For the Tornadoes, Mya Bendt led with 15 digs and four kills. Teammate Bailey Hansen finished with six assists and Sophie Eide had 13 digs along with three kills.
Both teams will now play in the Region 5B Tournament, with the Huskies as #1 seed.
CENTERVILLE (3-16) 14 10 9
BRIDGEWTER-EMERY (18-2) 25 25 25
Lennox 3, Canton 0
LENNOX – The Lennox Orioles snapped an eight match losing streak with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Canton C-Hawks in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Mara Hinker finished with 11 kills in the victory and teammate Annika Kouis posted eight kills. Courtney Sandal also finished with nine digs while Kyah Jackson led the offense with 23 assists.
For the C-Hawls, Carlee Laubach had 12 kills and 20 digs, while Emma Neu finished with 10 digs. Landree Meister also posted 21 assists in the loss.
LENNOX (7-15) 25 25 25
CANTON (2-17) 22 21 11
O’Gorman 3, Washington 2
SIOUX FALLS – In a battle of the top two teams of Class AA, the O’Gorman Lady Knights won a stellar 25-21, 30-28, 25-27, 21-25, 15-9 road victory over the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors at Washington High on Tuesday night.
Sydni Schetnan finished with 26 kills in the loss for Washington while Joslyn Richardson posted 19 kills along with 12 digs. Ellie Walter also posted 16 kills to go along with 14 digs while Katelyn Richardson handed out an impressive 57 assists.
Washington will face Aberdeen Central next Monday. O’Gorman, meanwhile, will face Watertown on Monday in Sioux Falls.
O’GORMAN (19-0) 25 30 25 21 15
S.F. WASHINGTON (13-4) 21 28 27 25 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.