COLMAN — The Centerville boys and Gayville-Volin girls earned a berth in the South Dakota State Class B Cross Country Meet with their finish in the Region 2B meet, Wednesday in Colman.
Arlington won the boys’ title with 11 points, followed by Centerville and McCrossan. Irene-Wakonda just missed qualifying for state, finishing fourth with 42 points. Alcester-Hudson (78) and Viborg-Hurley (100) finished eighth and 10th.
Arlington’s Evan Fonseca won the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 17:37.10, beating out McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung (17:51.70).
Centerville put four runners in the top 20: Remi Daumas (19:02.11) in eighth, Boche Knight (19:34.35) in 16th, Luke Knight (19:43.62) in 17th and Wyatt Brown (20:05.86) in 20th. Jase Brouwer just missed the top 20, finishing 22nd in 20:24.23.
Qualifying individually on the boys’ side were Irene-Wakonda’s Christopher (19:05.27) and Ethan (19:12.75) Haich in 10th and 11th, Gayville-Volin’s Will Pirak (19:20.67) in 13th and Alcester-Hudson’s Darin Dykstra (19:54.57) in 19th.
Arlington also won girls’ title, 14 to 23 over Gayville-Volin. Colman-Egan (27) was third. Centerville (36) finished fifth, but will score as a team at state after putting three runners in the top 20. Alcester-Hudson (72) placed seventh.
Chester Area’s Emery Larson won in 17:49.37, well ahead of Arlington’s Kaelyn Ulschmid (19:15.34). Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze (19:59.50) and Presley Luze (20:16.32) finished third and fourth.
Gayville-Volin was led by eighth grader Jolie Westrum, who placed fifth in 20:28.83. Eighth grader Payton Logan (21:32.55) and seventh grader Abigail Engel (21:34.78) finished 10th and 11th to complete the Raiders’ scoring. Also for the Raiders, Tanayia Pacheco (30:06.77) finished 44th.
Centerville’s Tessa Eide (12th, 21:40.49), Lillie Eide (13th, 21:41.14) and Lydia Austin (15th, 21:49.05) each qualified individually for state, giving the Tornadoes enough runners to score at state as a team. Seventh grader Izzie Eide (22:20.06) finished 21st, just missing the cutoff.
Also qualifying individually for state was Irene-Wakonda’s Kamrynn Brumbaugh (21:45.15), who finished 14th.
TEAM SCORES: Arlington 11, Centerville 36, McCrossan 39, Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 46, Iroquois-Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 72, Alcester-Hudson 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 80, Viborg-Hurley 100
TOP 20: 1. Evan Fonseca, Arlington 17:37.10; 2. Ethan Hartung, McCrossan 17:51.70; 3. Caden Schwader, Howard 18:11.17; 4. Jake Burns, Arlington 18:23.49; 5. Tobias Arbeiter, Iroquois-Lake Preston 18:41.68; 6. Riley Miller, Arlington 18:50.64; 7. Daniel Swenson, Chester Area 18:52.88; 8. Remi Daumas, Centerville 19:02.11; 9. Conner Giedd, Howard 19:03.09; 10. Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:05.27; 11. Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:12.75; 12. Chase Henriksen, Arlington 19:13.15; 13. Will Pirak, Gayville-Volin 19:20.67; 14. AJ Wienk, Iroquois-Lake Preston 19:25.86; 15. Lance Kaufman, Arlington 19:28.88; 16. Boche Knight, Centerville 19:34.35; 17. Luke Knight, Centerville 19:43.62; 18. Samson Debolt-Kenzy, McCrossan 19:53.98; 19. Darin Dykstra, Alcester-Hudson 19:54.57; 20. Wyatt Brown, Centerville 20:05.86
TEAM SCORES: Arlington 14, Gayville-Volin 23, Colman-Egan 27, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34, Centerville 36, DeSmet 57, Alcester-Hudson 72, Howard 89
TOP 20: 1. Emery Larson, Chester Area 17:49.37; 2. Kaelyn Ulschmid, Arlington 19:15.34; 3. Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 19:59.50; 4. Presley Luze, Colman-Egan 20:16.32; 5. Jolie Westrum, Gayville-Volin 20:28.83; 6. Elizabeth Vogel, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21:04.28; 7. Halley Miller, Arlington 21:14.15; 8. Rachel Steffensen, Arlington 21:25.11; 9. Madalyn Madsen, Arlington 21:30.02; 10. Payton Logan, Gayville-Volin 21:32.55; 11. Abigail Engel, Gayville-Volin 21:34.78; 12. Tessa Eide, Centerville 21:40.49; 13. Lillie Eide, Centerville 21:41.14; 14. Kamrynn Brumbaugh, Irene-Wakonda 21:45.15; 15. Lydia Austin, Centerville 21:49.05; 16. Madison Reiff, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21:49.58; 17. Mallory Carlson, Iroquois-Lake Preston 21:54.49; 18. Cami Wolles, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21:56.75; 19. Adalyn Gross, De Smet 21:58.34; 20. Bella Wilkinson, De Smet 22:08.24
