MENNO — The Yankton Lakers took control with eight runs in the final two innings of an 11-4 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday in Menno.
Jacob Just and Owen Feser each doubled and singled, with Just driving in three runs and Feser driving in two runs, to lead Yankton. Rex Ryken and Miles Carda each had two hits, with Ryken scoring four times. Collin Zahrbock, Jett Olszewski, Cobe Porter and Sam Mooney each had a hit in the victory.
Spencer Schulz had two hits for Menno. Tate Bruckner doubled, and Dylan Lehr and Adam Walter each had a hit in the effort.
Kieren Luellman took a shutout into the seventh inning, finishing with a complete game with 10 strikeouts, for the win. Macon Oplinger took the loss, striking out nine in his eight innings of work.
Both teams host Scotland next, Yankton on Thursday and Menno on Friday.
YANKTON 200 010 035 — 11 12 1
MENNO 000 000 202 — 4 5 6
Kieren Luellman and Jacob Just; Macon Oplinger, Tyler Miller (9), Trey Bohlmann (9) and Adam Walter
Tappers 15, Freeman 0
Yankton’s Gavin Schultz retired 15 straight batters after giving up a single on the first pitch of the game, and the Tapper offense did the rest in a 15-0 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Julito Fazzini went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI to power Yankton. Derrik Nelson went 2-for-4 with a home run. Tyler Linch and Colin Muth each doubled and singled. Alex Lagrutta had two hits, and Caid Koletzky and Mitch Gullikson each had a hit in the victory.
Braxton Schmidt’s single was the lone Freeman hit.
Schultz struck out six batters in the five-inning contest for the win. Jake Weier took the loss.
Yankton, 13-1, travels to Lesterville on Friday. Freeman travels to Crofton on Thursday.
FREEMAN 000 00 — 0 1 3
YANKTON 122 64 — 15 16 0
Jake Weier and Josh Vaith; Gavin Schultz and Mason Townsend
Wynot 14, Irene 4
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used a pair of big innings to pull away from Irene 14-4 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Scott Morrison had three hits and three RBI to lead Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck, Jackson Sudbeck and Ryan Heimes each doubled, with Dawson Sudbeck scoring four runs, Jackson Sudbeck scoring three runs and Ryan Heimes driving in two runs. Turner Korth had a hit and three RBI. Kyle Wiepen and Lucas Thingstad each had a hit in the victory.
Dillon Turner had a RBI double, and Adam Gale and Tate Gale each doubled for Irene. Jake Rausch had a RBI single, and Dustin Livingston added a hit in the effort.
Dain Whitmire went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out six, in the win. Sawyer Hanson took the loss.
IRENE 100 012 0 — 4 5 2
WYNOT 104 701 1 — 14 11 2
Sawyer Hanson, Matt Munkvold and Tate Gale; Dain Whitmore and Dawson Sudbeck
