OMAHA, Neb. — A third straight Class C 3200-meter run title for both Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens highlighted the opening day of Class C competition at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Noecker improved his Class C state and state meet record in the boys’ race, clocking a 9:07.73 to win by nearly 50 seconds. Ponca’s Brody Taylor (10:09.16) was sixth.

