OMAHA, Neb. — A third straight Class C 3200-meter run title for both Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens highlighted the opening day of Class C competition at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Noecker improved his Class C state and state meet record in the boys’ race, clocking a 9:07.73 to win by nearly 50 seconds. Ponca’s Brody Taylor (10:09.16) was sixth.
Noecker also helped the Trojan boys defend their title in the 3200 relay, teaming with Matthew Loecker, Nolan Becker and Carson Arens to finish in 8:16.74.
Arens won the girls’ 3200 in 11:23.94, winning by nearly 16 seconds. She also helped the Warriors to seventh in the 3200 relay, teaming with Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann and Rylie Arens to finish in 10:14.27. Cedar Catholic’s foursome of Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker, Ava Noecker and Laney Kathol placed third in the 3200 relay (10:06.06).
Crofton’s Ellie Tramp qualified for both hurdle finals, ranking third in the 300s (46.35) and sixth in the 100s (15.63).
Ponca’s Ethan Eifert had the fourth-fastest time in the 400 prelims, clocking a 51.54.
Also competing on Friday, Tri County Northeast’s Jackson Belt tied for 16th in the high jump (5-10). Crofton’s Jace Foxhoven was 18th in the triple jump (40-9.75). Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker was 19th in the shot put (47-1), with teammate James Fischer 23rd (44-4.75)
Eifert was 10th in the 200 prelims (23.05) and 12th in the 100 prelims (11.13). Tri County Northeast’s Hudson Morgan was 15th in the 300 hurdle prelims (42.35), with Puppe 20th (43.80).
On the girls’ side Friday, Ponca’s Ellesyn Hrouda was 10th in the 3200 (12:01.31). Tri County Northeast’s Kiya Tornez was 18th in the long jump (15-5.5).
Kathol was ninth in the 400 prelims (1:00.04), with Lauren Bernecker (1:02.73) 21st. Tornez was 12th in the 100 prelims (12.82) and 13th in the 200 prelims (26.83). TCN’s Bre Millard was 12th in the 300 hurdle prelims (48.43). Cedar Catholic’s Faith Christensen was 18th in the 200 prelims (27.18). Tali Erwin of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was 23rd in the 100 hurdle prelims (19.60).
Competition begins at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) with field events, with the final session of running events beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Wausa’s Luke Woockman had a hand in a pair of top finishes for the Vikings on Friday.
Woockman ran the 3200 in 10:26.70 to finish third in the 3200. Earlier in the day, he teamed with Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing and Addison Smith to finish third in the 3200 relay (8:33.75).
In the girls’ pole vault, Olivia Kuhlman cleared nine feet to place seventh. Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson was eighth in the 3200, finishing in 12:48.56.
Wynot’s Chase Schroeder posted the third-fastest time in the boys’ 400-meter dash prelims, clocking a 52.22. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Allison Sucha claimed the final spot in the girls’ 100 hurdle finals, finishing in 16.22.
Also competing on Friday, Wausa’s Taylor Alexander was 14th in the discus (110-5)
On the boys’ side, Wynot’s Dylan Heine tied for ninth in the high jump (5-10) and was 11th in the triple jump (41-0.25). The Bloomfield boys were ninth in the 3200 relay (8:44.74), with Wynot 14th (9:10.03). Creighton’s Owen Doerr was 15th in the shot put (43-3.75). Creighton’s Conner Rohrer was 20th in the 3200 (11:18.13).
Bloomfield’s Wiley Ziegler was 14th in the 100 prelims (11.50). Creighton’s Taylor Nilson was 15th in the 110 hurdle prelims (17.00).
On the girls’ side, Bloomfield was 11th in the 3200 relay (10:43.63). Crofton’s Addyson Ostermeyer was 13th in the pole vault (9-0), with teammate Jacee Anthony tying for 14th (8-6). Sucha was also 14th in the long jump (15-5.5), with Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus 18th (14-9.75). Cedar Catholic’s Lexi Eickhoff was 21st in the discus (106-1).
Abbenhaus was also 10th in the 100 hurdle prelims (16.35) and 14th in the 300 hurdle prelims (49.92). Sucha was 17th in the 300 hurdle prelims (50.07). Wausa’s Lexi Wright was 19th in the 200 prelims (27.79).
