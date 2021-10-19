VERMILLION — South Dakota fourth-year junior Maddie Lavin garnered a spot on the All-East Region Team announced by the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) following her performance last Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.
Lavin completed the course in 1:02:57.0 to lead the Coyotes with a third-place finish in the Division I race. Saturday marked her first collegiate triathlon race representing the Coyotes. A member of the Coyote swimming and track and field programs her first two years at USD, she combined her skillsets and joined the triathlon team a year ago. Lavin was the first out of the water on Saturday, completing the swim in 10:47.
The Coyotes’ last regional qualifier of the season is Saturday, Oct. 30, held in St. George, Utah. The USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships are set for Saturday, Nov. 13, back in Tempe, Arizona.
